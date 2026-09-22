Rerode Unveils the All-New RX: A 35 kW Midsize EMoto Built to Perform
The following press release is from Rerode:
Developed out of the spotlight for more than a year, the RX pairs 47 hp and 790 N·m of torque with a swappable 97V battery, a forged aluminum frame and the new RC7 control system, starting at $6,200.
Chongqing, China — Rerode and its U.S. distributor, Pinned Electric, today introduced the Rerode RX, a midsize electric motorcycle built for the MX track and single-track trail. Revealed at Rerode's factory in China, the RX makes 35 kW (47 hp) of peak power and 790 N·m of torque, reaches a top speed of 125 km/h (78 mph) and weighs 102 kg (225 lb). A swappable 97V battery gives it up to 120 km (75 miles) of range.
Much of the midsize e-moto class was developed in public. The RX was not. For more than a year, Rerode's factory team and Pinned Electric worked through many versions of the bike, testing and redesigning each part until every team agreed it was right. The result is a midsize emoto that stands on its own and is designed to match or beat the class on performance and quality. It is also meant to give gas-bike riders the confidence to switch.
"We didn't want to show anyone this bike until it was ready," said Braxton Ball of Pinned Electric. "The RX spent more than 18 months in development. The battery, motor, controller, brakes, suspension and drivetrain were all designed and redesigned until everyone agreed. We built this bike for riders who want to replace their other bikes, and neither component choice nor performance would hold them back."
A battery that keeps up with the rider
The RX uses a 97V 45Ah battery built with Samsung 50S cells. It is designed to swap quickly and easily, so riders can put in a fresh pack and keep riding. The RX also carries an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, so it is built for mud, dust and water crossings.
A chassis built for real terrain
The RX is built around a forged aluminum frame, with a 1,400 mm (55.1 in) wheelbase, 317 mm (12.5 in) of ground clearance and a 910 mm (35.8 in) seat height. RFloXa suspension, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear straight-pull wheels, and 240 mm front and 220 mm rear hydraulic disc brakes give riders control on the track and on technical trails.
RC7: Rerode Control 7
The RX introduces RC7, Rerode's new control system. RC7 offers seven mapped ride modes, performance tuning through the Rerode app, and a 4-inch TFT display. Riders can set the RX up for anything from a mellow trail loop to a full-power moto.
Rerode RX key specifications
|Spec
|Rerode RX
|Peak Power
|35 kW (47 hp)
|Torque
|790 Nm (583 lb-ft)
|Top Speed
|125 km/h (78 mph)
|Range
|Up to 120 km (75 mi)
|Weight
|102 kg (225 lb)
|Battery
|97V 45Ah, Samsung 50S cells, swappable
|Seat height / wheelbase
|910 mm (35.8 in) / 1,400 mm (55.1 in)
|Ground clearance
|317 mm (12.5 in)
|Frame
|Forged Aluminum
|Suspension / wheels
|RFloXa front and rear / 21" and 18" straight-pull
|Brakes
|240 mm front, 220 mm rear hydraulic discs
|Controls
|RC7: 7 ride modes, app tuning, 4" TFT display
|Water Resistance
|IP67
|Color / MSRP
|White / $6,200 USD
Pricing and availability
The Rerode RX has an MSRP of $6,200 USD. It comes in white and is covered by a limited one-year warranty. The RX is available through authorized Rerode dealers and at Rerode.bike. Preorders are open now, with first U.S. deliveries expected at the end of October 2026.
Dealers interested in carrying the RX can contact Pinned Electric at Sales@pinnedelectric.com.
About Rerode
Rerode designs and builds electric dirt bikes for riders who want real off-road performance. The lineup includes the midsize RX and the hyper-light R1+S. Rerode was founded in 2021 by Learn more at rerode.com.
About Pinned Electric
Pinned Electric is the U.S. distributor of Rerode electric motorcycles. It supports a growing network of dealers with sales, parts, warranty support and training. Pinned Electric was established in 2023 with a headquarters in Idaho Falls, ID Learn more at Rerode USA or Pinned Electric.