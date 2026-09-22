Rerode Unveils the All-New RX: A 35 kW Midsize EMoto Built to Perform

The following press release is from Rerode:

Developed out of the spotlight for more than a year, the RX pairs 47 hp and 790 N·m of torque with a swappable 97V battery, a forged aluminum frame and the new RC7 control system, starting at $6,200.

Chongqing, China — Rerode and its U.S. distributor, Pinned Electric, today introduced the Rerode RX, a midsize electric motorcycle built for the MX track and single-track trail. Revealed at Rerode's factory in China, the RX makes 35 kW (47 hp) of peak power and 790 N·m of torque, reaches a top speed of 125 km/h (78 mph) and weighs 102 kg (225 lb). A swappable 97V battery gives it up to 120 km (75 miles) of range.

Much of the midsize e-moto class was developed in public. The RX was not. For more than a year, Rerode's factory team and Pinned Electric worked through many versions of the bike, testing and redesigning each part until every team agreed it was right. The result is a midsize emoto that stands on its own and is designed to match or beat the class on performance and quality. It is also meant to give gas-bike riders the confidence to switch.

"We didn't want to show anyone this bike until it was ready," said Braxton Ball of Pinned Electric. "The RX spent more than 18 months in development. The battery, motor, controller, brakes, suspension and drivetrain were all designed and redesigned until everyone agreed. We built this bike for riders who want to replace their other bikes, and neither component choice nor performance would hold them back."