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How Many AMA Supercross and Motocross Races Did Dylan Ferrandis Win in the USA?

September 22, 2026, 2:35pm
How Many AMA Supercross and Motocross Races Did Dylan Ferrandis Win in the USA?
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

How Many AMA Supercross and Motocross Races Did Dylan Ferrandis Win in the USA?

With the news that this weekend will be the final race of Dylan Ferrandis' professional career and then he will retire from racing, I decided to dig into the numbers behind his career here in the United States of America.

Ferrandis debuted in the U.S. in 2017, with a sixth-place finish in the '17 Minneapolis SX, and earned his first podium (P3) in the States at the Daytona SX in just three races later.

His first overall win in the U.S. came at the 2018 Southwick National on June 30, 2018.

Things really picked up for Ferrandis in 2019, his third season of full time racing SX and MX. He earned his maiden 250SX win at the Seattle SX, then followed it up with a P1 overall at the Houston SX Triple Crown the following week, joining an elite list of riders to get their first two wins in back-to-back races. Ferrandis' finished 2-1-1-2-1 in the final five races to steal the title away from a crashing Adam Cianciarulo at the final round Las Vegas SX. The two would then battle for the title in Pro Motocross, trading wins back and forth before Cianciarulo rebounded from his SX loss to claim the MX title. 

The following year, Ferrandis came back and took another step up. He successfully defended his 250SX West Division title and then won the 250 Class Pro Motocross title.

Moving to the 450 class in 2021, Ferrandis found peak form in 450 Pro Motocross. It was again a Ferrandis versus Cianciarulo battle early in the season but an injury would end Cianciarulo's season and Ferrandis would run away with the title over Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton

Unfortunately, an injury right before the 2022 Pro Motocross derailed his title defense with the #1 plate. Ferrandis would earn a handful of podiums in 2023 Pro Motocross, with his third overall at the SMX Playoff 1 in North Carolina in September '23 serving as the final podium of his career (to date).

In total, Ferrandis earned six 250SX wins (18 total 250SX podiums, plus two 450SX podiums), and 15 total Pro Motocross overall wins (nine in the 250 Class, six in the 450 Class) with 40 total podiums in Pro Motocross —22 in 250 and 18 in 450.

Plus, Ferrandis was a two-time member of the winning Team France roster at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (2014 and 2018).

Dylan Ferrandis' AMA Supercross Wins

Dylan Ferrandis

Dylan Ferrandis

Avignon, France France
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestFebruary 8, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Oakland 		250SX WestFebruary 1, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 18, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Las Vegas 		250SX ShowdownMay 4, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Houston 		250SX WestMarch 30, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 23, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Ferrandis at the 2017 Washougal National in his first year of racing in the USA.
    Ferrandis at the 2017 Washougal National in his first year of racing in the USA. Rich Shepherd
  • Ferrandis at the 2020 Fox Raceway National.
    Ferrandis at the 2020 Fox Raceway National. Align Media
  • 2020 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion.
    2020 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion. Align Media
  • 2021 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion.
    2021 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion. Align Media
  • 2021 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion.
    2021 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion. Align Media
  • Ferandis at the 2024 Anaheim 1 SX, in his debut with Phoenix Racing Honda.
    Ferandis at the 2024 Anaheim 1 SX, in his debut with Phoenix Racing Honda. Align Media
  • Ferrandis at the 2026 Carson SMX Playoff 2 last week.
    Ferrandis at the 2026 Carson SMX Playoff 2 last week. Align Media

Dylan Ferrandis' AMA Motocross Wins

Dylan Ferrandis

Dylan Ferrandis

Avignon, France France
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450September 11, 2021 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 21, 2021 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 10, 2021 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 3, 2021 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 19, 2021 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 1 		450May 29, 2021 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Motocross 
WW Ranch 		250September 26, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250September 19, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Loretta Lynn's 		250August 15, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 24, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 10, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 27, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 6, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 11, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 30, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Dylan Ferrandis
Dylan Ferrandis Align Media
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