How Many AMA Supercross and Motocross Races Did Dylan Ferrandis Win in the USA?

With the news that this weekend will be the final race of Dylan Ferrandis' professional career and then he will retire from racing, I decided to dig into the numbers behind his career here in the United States of America.

Ferrandis debuted in the U.S. in 2017, with a sixth-place finish in the '17 Minneapolis SX, and earned his first podium (P3) in the States at the Daytona SX in just three races later.

His first overall win in the U.S. came at the 2018 Southwick National on June 30, 2018.

Things really picked up for Ferrandis in 2019, his third season of full time racing SX and MX. He earned his maiden 250SX win at the Seattle SX, then followed it up with a P1 overall at the Houston SX Triple Crown the following week, joining an elite list of riders to get their first two wins in back-to-back races. Ferrandis' finished 2-1-1-2-1 in the final five races to steal the title away from a crashing Adam Cianciarulo at the final round Las Vegas SX. The two would then battle for the title in Pro Motocross, trading wins back and forth before Cianciarulo rebounded from his SX loss to claim the MX title.

The following year, Ferrandis came back and took another step up. He successfully defended his 250SX West Division title and then won the 250 Class Pro Motocross title.

Moving to the 450 class in 2021, Ferrandis found peak form in 450 Pro Motocross. It was again a Ferrandis versus Cianciarulo battle early in the season but an injury would end Cianciarulo's season and Ferrandis would run away with the title over Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton.

Unfortunately, an injury right before the 2022 Pro Motocross derailed his title defense with the #1 plate. Ferrandis would earn a handful of podiums in 2023 Pro Motocross, with his third overall at the SMX Playoff 1 in North Carolina in September '23 serving as the final podium of his career (to date).

In total, Ferrandis earned six 250SX wins (18 total 250SX podiums, plus two 450SX podiums), and 15 total Pro Motocross overall wins (nine in the 250 Class, six in the 450 Class) with 40 total podiums in Pro Motocross —22 in 250 and 18 in 450.

Plus, Ferrandis was a two-time member of the winning Team France roster at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (2014 and 2018).

Dylan Ferrandis' AMA Supercross Wins