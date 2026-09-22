The following press release is from Ducati:

TROY LEE DESIGNS RED BULL DUCATI FACTORY RACING ANNOUNCES Dylan Ferrandis’ RETIREMENT FROM PROFESSIONAL RACING

Corona, Calif. — Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing today announces that Dylan Ferrandis will retire from professional racing, bringing an accomplished career to a close following the 2026 season.

For the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team, Ferrandis’ retirement carries special significance. The 2026 season was not only the first chapter of Ducati’s U.S. Supercross and Pro Motocross effort, but it was also the final season of Ferrandis’ distinguished professional racing career. The team is honored to have shared that final chapter with him.

A former 250 Supercross Champion and 450 Motocross Champion, Ferrandis has built a career defined by raw speed, technical precision, relentless work ethic and championship pedigree. His accomplishments and professionalism have earned him a respected place in the sport, and his experience proved invaluable in the 2026 season as Ducati’s first full U.S. premier-class racing campaign.

“This weekend’s race will be my last race as a professional racer, and I will retire from the sport,” said Dylan Ferrandis. “I have been riding dirt bikes since three years old all around the world and this life has been exctly what I wanted. It’s been a great year with the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team and we will try to finish the season on a high note and enjoy these last few moments of racing.”

Ferrandis carried an especially significant responsibility during the opening months of the program. With teammate Justin Barcia sidelined for nearly the entire Supercross season, Ferrandis became the team’s sole rider in the United States for much of the season. He shouldered the responsibility of putting countless hours on the Ducati, testing settings, gathering data and helping the team understand how to further improve the motorcycle for the unique demands of American racing.

The work was relentless. Lap after lap, test after test, Ferrandis helped establish a foundation that will continue to benefit the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing program well beyond his final season. Along the way, he delivered a series of important milestones for the first year team.

“I have had the privilege of working with Dylan since 2024. Throughout that time, he has been one of the hardest-working riders I have ever been around,” said Josh Wisenor, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team Manager. “His work ethic is next level and truly unmatched.

Dylan has an incredible intuition on the motorcycle that has, and continues to, amaze me. The way he is able to pick up on the smallest changes and adjustments, while constantly pushing for improvement within himself and with the bike, is something special. He never settles. It is bittersweet because Dylan has been such an asset to the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducatiteam in the short time he has been with us, and I wish we could have had more time together.

But it makes me happy knowing that he will be walking away from racing on his own accord - healthy, happy, and knowing that he had an extremely successful and respected career.”

Ferrandis secured the team’s first top-10 result, followed by its first top-five finish, before delivering the program’s best overall result of the season at Hangtown, where he went 4-6 for fourth overall. The fourth-place overall finish was also his best result of the 2026 season, while his fourth-place Moto 1 finish at Hangtown marked his best individual moto result of the year.

Ferrandis closed the Supercross championship 11th in points and finished the Pro Motocross championship seventh in points. He also earned a spot in the SMX Playoffs seeded fourth in combined points. Across the season, Ferrandis recorded 20 top-10 overall finishes as we head into the final round of the 2026 SuperMotocross series.

More than the results, however, Ferrandis’ contribution to the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team will be measured by the groundwork he helped lay.

Ferrandis’ one season with Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing provided momentum that will carry forward as the team continues to develop its program. His experience, feedback and commitment helped accelerate the learning curve of a new project, while his results gave the team tangible benchmarks to build upon.

Dylan Ferrandis was there when the Ducati program took its first laps, earned its first top-10, celebrated its first top-five and reached its first fourth-place overall finish. He helped turn a new motorcycle and a new racing program into a competitive force on American soil.

Thank you, Dylan, for letting us be part of the final chapter.