Dylan Ferrandis Announces Retirement: "This weekend’s race will be my last one as professional racer then I will retire from the sport"
Wow, some unexpected breaking news here ahead of the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Finale: Dylan Ferrandis announced this will be his final professional race and then he will retire.
Here is his full post announcing the news:
"This weekend’s race will be my last one as professionnel racer then I will retire from the sport…
I have been riding dirt bike since I’m 3 years old all around the world and this life has been exactly what I wanted !
It’s been a great year with all the team @tldfactoryracing and we will try to finish on high note and enjoy these last moments of racing together."
The French rider spent time racing the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) overseas before coming to the USA in 2017 to race Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross championship with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.
After winning his maiden main event win late in the season, Ferrandis claimed the 2019 250SX West Division Championship, taking the title from Adam Cianciarulo at the season finale. Ferrandis then backed up his title with the 2020 250SX West Division title, as well as the 2020 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Ferrandis started his 2021 season in the premier class with a podium at the second round of the COVID-19 impacted season, the middle race of the three races at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. He would go on to win the 2021 450 Class Pro Motocross Championship as a rookie in an incredible summer of racing that year.
Unfortunately, an injury in 2022 derailed his title defense with the #1 plate.
Following his tenure with Yamaha, Ferrandis moved to Phoenix Racing Honda for 2024 and 2025. Then, he joined the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team for the 2026 season.
Our Jason Weigandt heard Ferrandis had an offer to return to the Ducati team for 2027 but told us over the weekend that after a long career (he is 32 years old) his body is tired and he needed to assess the risk/reward of continuing to race. Sounds like he just made that decision now, and so this weekend’s SMX finale will be his final gate drop.
Ferrandis has been solid in the Playoffs and is currently ranked seventh in 450SMX points. We’ve also heard Justin Barcia has decided not to return to the Ducati team next year, so while we believe RJ Hampshire is headed to Ducati next year, we don’t know who will be racing next to him.
In total, Ferrandis earned 18 250SX podiums (including six 250SX wins) and two 450SX podiums, plus 15 total Pro Motocross overall wins (nine in 250 Class, six in 450 Class).
Congrats on a very successful career, Dylan Ferrandis!
The following press release is from Ducati:
TROY LEE DESIGNS RED BULL DUCATI FACTORY RACING ANNOUNCES Dylan Ferrandis’ RETIREMENT FROM PROFESSIONAL RACING
Corona, Calif. — Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing today announces that Dylan Ferrandis will retire from professional racing, bringing an accomplished career to a close following the 2026 season.
For the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team, Ferrandis’ retirement carries special significance. The 2026 season was not only the first chapter of Ducati’s U.S. Supercross and Pro Motocross effort, but it was also the final season of Ferrandis’ distinguished professional racing career. The team is honored to have shared that final chapter with him.
A former 250 Supercross Champion and 450 Motocross Champion, Ferrandis has built a career defined by raw speed, technical precision, relentless work ethic and championship pedigree. His accomplishments and professionalism have earned him a respected place in the sport, and his experience proved invaluable in the 2026 season as Ducati’s first full U.S. premier-class racing campaign.
“This weekend’s race will be my last race as a professional racer, and I will retire from the sport,” said Dylan Ferrandis. “I have been riding dirt bikes since three years old all around the world and this life has been exctly what I wanted. It’s been a great year with the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team and we will try to finish the season on a high note and enjoy these last few moments of racing.”
Ferrandis carried an especially significant responsibility during the opening months of the program. With teammate Justin Barcia sidelined for nearly the entire Supercross season, Ferrandis became the team’s sole rider in the United States for much of the season. He shouldered the responsibility of putting countless hours on the Ducati, testing settings, gathering data and helping the team understand how to further improve the motorcycle for the unique demands of American racing.
The work was relentless. Lap after lap, test after test, Ferrandis helped establish a foundation that will continue to benefit the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing program well beyond his final season. Along the way, he delivered a series of important milestones for the first year team.
“I have had the privilege of working with Dylan since 2024. Throughout that time, he has been one of the hardest-working riders I have ever been around,” said Josh Wisenor, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team Manager. “His work ethic is next level and truly unmatched.
Dylan has an incredible intuition on the motorcycle that has, and continues to, amaze me. The way he is able to pick up on the smallest changes and adjustments, while constantly pushing for improvement within himself and with the bike, is something special. He never settles. It is bittersweet because Dylan has been such an asset to the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducatiteam in the short time he has been with us, and I wish we could have had more time together.
But it makes me happy knowing that he will be walking away from racing on his own accord - healthy, happy, and knowing that he had an extremely successful and respected career.”
Ferrandis secured the team’s first top-10 result, followed by its first top-five finish, before delivering the program’s best overall result of the season at Hangtown, where he went 4-6 for fourth overall. The fourth-place overall finish was also his best result of the 2026 season, while his fourth-place Moto 1 finish at Hangtown marked his best individual moto result of the year.
Ferrandis closed the Supercross championship 11th in points and finished the Pro Motocross championship seventh in points. He also earned a spot in the SMX Playoffs seeded fourth in combined points. Across the season, Ferrandis recorded 20 top-10 overall finishes as we head into the final round of the 2026 SuperMotocross series.
More than the results, however, Ferrandis’ contribution to the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team will be measured by the groundwork he helped lay.
Ferrandis’ one season with Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing provided momentum that will carry forward as the team continues to develop its program. His experience, feedback and commitment helped accelerate the learning curve of a new project, while his results gave the team tangible benchmarks to build upon.
Dylan Ferrandis was there when the Ducati program took its first laps, earned its first top-10, celebrated its first top-five and reached its first fourth-place overall finish. He helped turn a new motorcycle and a new racing program into a competitive force on American soil.
Thank you, Dylan, for letting us be part of the final chapter.