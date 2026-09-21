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250SMX Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
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  1. Haiden Deegan
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China
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  1. Jeffrey Herlings
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  1. Camden McLellan
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GNCC
The John Penton
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Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
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  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2
News
250SMX Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Levi Kitchen
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450SMX Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
MXGP of
Australia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
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Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final
Sat Sep 26
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Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Oct 3
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Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 4
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Full Schedule

Watch: Grant Davis Wins Muddy John Penton GNCC - Full Video Highlights

September 21, 2026, 1:30pm
Millfield, OH The John PentonProgressive GNCC Racing

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series was back in action over the weekend after summer break.

Grant Davis who took the PM bike race overall win, as Steward Baylor Jr., and Jordan Ashburn rounded out the overall podium. Ashburn now holds an eight-point lead over Baylor, with Liam Draper, Ben Kelley, and Craig Delong rounding out the top five in the championship standings. 

In XC2, Angus Riordan took the race win over Jhak Walker and Gavin Simon. Riordan continues to lead the XC2 standings. 
In the WXC race, it was Korie Steede who took the race win over Brandy Richards and Ellie Winland. Steede continues to lead Richards in the standings.

The Mason-Dixon GNCC is up next, set for October 2-4 here in southwestern Pennsylvania. Note, the Mason-Dixon GNCC will be non-points-paying for the Bike XC1, XC2 and WXC classes as a result of the schedule conflict with the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE).

Overall Results

GNCC

The John Penton - Overall Race

September 19, 2026
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:23:26.380 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:24:24.238 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
3 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:25:51.918 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
4 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:28:05.050 Australia Australia Honda
5 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:28:30.098 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The John Penton - XC2 Pro Race

September 19, 2026
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:28:05.050 Australia Australia Honda
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:37:27.419 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Gavin Simon Gavin Simon 02:42:09.859 Bennington, VT United States Husqvarna
4 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:48:48.824 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
5 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 02:14:21.979 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The John Penton - WXC Race

September 19, 2026
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:24:59.577 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:25:21.315 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 01:20:51.269 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
4 Carly Lee Carly Lee 01:24:26.796 Millville, NJ United States KTM
5 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 01:43:52.902 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 187
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 179
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 166
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 157
5Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 235
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 221
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 212
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 191
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 144
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 249
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 249
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 240
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 150
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 144
Full Standings

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