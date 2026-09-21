The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series was back in action over the weekend after summer break.

Grant Davis who took the PM bike race overall win, as Steward Baylor Jr., and Jordan Ashburn rounded out the overall podium. Ashburn now holds an eight-point lead over Baylor, with Liam Draper, Ben Kelley, and Craig Delong rounding out the top five in the championship standings.

In XC2, Angus Riordan took the race win over Jhak Walker and Gavin Simon. Riordan continues to lead the XC2 standings.

In the WXC race, it was Korie Steede who took the race win over Brandy Richards and Ellie Winland. Steede continues to lead Richards in the standings.

The Mason-Dixon GNCC is up next, set for October 2-4 here in southwestern Pennsylvania. Note, the Mason-Dixon GNCC will be non-points-paying for the Bike XC1, XC2 and WXC classes as a result of the schedule conflict with the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE).

Overall Results