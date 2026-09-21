Results Archive
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1
News
250SMX Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MXGP of
China
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2
News
250SMX Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
MXGP of
Australia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final
Sat Sep 26
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Oct 3
News
Upcoming
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 4
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 21, 2026, 5:30am
Darwin, NT MXGP of AustraliaFIM Motocross World Championship

Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Playoff 2 - Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, California

SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 2 - 250SMX

September 19, 2026
Dignity Health Sports Park
Carson, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 1 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
2 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 2 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 7 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 6 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 5 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 10 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 3 - 14 Kawasaki KX250
8 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 12 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 8 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 14 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Julien Beaumer (KTM)
Julien Beaumer (KTM) Align Media
SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 2 - 450SMX

September 19, 2026
Dignity Health Sports Park
Carson, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 2 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 4 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
6 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 9 - 6 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
7 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 10 - 8 Kawasaki KX450SR
8 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 7 - 11 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
9 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 6 - 12 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
10 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 14 - 7 Triumph TF 450-X
Full Results
Jorge Prado (KTM)
Jorge Prado (KTM) Align Media
SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 2 - SMX Next

September 19, 2026
Dignity Health Sports Park
Carson, CA United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Darren Pine Darren Pine Montgomery, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
5 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
6 Luke Fauser Luke Fauser Midland, PA United States KTM 250 SX-F
7 Brennon Harrison Brennon Harrison Jacksonville, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
8 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
9 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Ryder Malinoski
    Ryder Malinoski Align Media
  • Kade Johnson
    Kade Johnson Align Media

Standings After Round 30 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 87
2Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 84
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369 71
4Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 324 57
5Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 56
6Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 294 55
7Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 638 53
8Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 402 51
9Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 211 49
10Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 316 45
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 590 92
2Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404 76
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 820 76
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 74
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 579 72
6Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 438 58
7Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 444 53
8R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 384 51
9Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 396 48
10Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 259 45
Full Standings

Kade Johnson is the SMX Next World Championship Winner.

SuperMotocross

SMX Next Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States 0 69
2Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski Wyoming, MN United States 0 58
3Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States 0 52
4Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States 0 50
5Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States 0 50
6McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States 0 43
7Darren Pine Darren Pine Montgomery, TX United States 0 41
8Brennon Harrison Brennon Harrison Jacksonville, FL United States 0 41
9Jesson Turner Jesson Turner Lockesburg, AR United States 0 38
10Luke Fauser Luke Fauser Midland, PA United States 0 36
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Round 9 (of 13) - The John Penton GNCC in Millfield, Ohio

GNCC

The John Penton - Overall Race

September 19, 2026
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:23:26.380 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:24:24.238 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
3 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:25:51.918 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
4 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:28:05.050 Australia Australia Honda
5 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:28:30.098 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
6 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 02:29:07.857 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
7 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:29:34.479 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
8 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:29:35.852 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
9 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:35:54.540 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
10 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:37:11.596 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

The John Penton - XC2 Pro Race

September 19, 2026
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:28:05.050 Australia Australia Honda
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:37:27.419 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Gavin Simon Gavin Simon 02:42:09.859 Bennington, VT United States Husqvarna
4 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:48:48.824 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
5 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 02:14:21.979 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
6 Dylan T Dela Cruz Dylan T Dela Cruz 02:28:48.170 Virginia Beach, VA United States Beta
7 Cooper S Jones Cooper S Jones 00:47:03.899 Lawton, PA United States KTM
8 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 00:53:02.316 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
9 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 00:26:42.276 Parkersburg, WV United States Honda
DNF Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 00:00:00.000 Landrum, SC United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

The John Penton - WXC Race

September 19, 2026
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:24:59.577 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:25:21.315 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 01:20:51.269 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
4 Carly Lee Carly Lee 01:24:26.796 Millville, NJ United States KTM
5 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 01:43:52.902 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
6 Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen 01:24:33.867 Columbus, OH United States Triumph
7 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 00:19:49.799 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 187
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 179
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 166
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 157
5Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
6Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 117
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 116
8Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 115
9Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 114
10Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 235
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 221
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 212
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 191
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 144
6Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 125
7Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 122
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 249
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 249
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 240
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 150
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 144
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 106
8Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 19 (of 19) - MXGP of Australia

MXGP

MXGP of Australia - MX2

September 20, 2026
Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex
Darwin, NT Australia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 1 - 2 Triumph
2 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 1 Husqvarna
3 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 4 - 3 Yamaha
4 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 2 - 5 Triumph
5 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 5 - 4 KTM
6 Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 7 - 6 Kawasaki
7 Byron Dennis Byron Dennis Australia 6 - 8 KTM
8 Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France 8 - 7 Honda
9 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 9 - 9 Yamaha
10 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 10 - 10 Ducati
Full Results
Camden McLellan
Camden McLellan MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Australia - MXGP

September 20, 2026
Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex
Darwin, NT Australia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 4 - 3 Honda
4 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 3 - 4 KTM
5 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 5 - 5 Kawasaki
6 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 6 - 6 Ducati
7 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 7 - 7 KTM
8 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 8 - 8 KTM
9 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 9 - 9 Beta
10 Dylan Walsh Dylan Walsh United Kingdom 11 - 10 KTM
Full Results
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda)
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) MXGP

Championship Standings

Guillem Farres claimed the 2026 MX2 title.

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 904
2Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 868
3Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 814
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 795
5Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 768
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 691
7Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 555
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 414
9Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 401
10Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 388
Full Standings

Jeffrey Herlings clinched the 2026 MXGP title.

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 973
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 805
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 659
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 641
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 637
6Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 523
8Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 449
9Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 438
10Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 428
Full Standings
Guillem Farres (MX2) and Jeffrey Herlings (MXGP) are the 2026 MXGP champions. 
Guillem Farres (MX2) and Jeffrey Herlings (MXGP) are the 2026 MXGP champions.  MXGP

Other Championship Standings

American National Enduro

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Cole Davies (Yamaha)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)Women’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
Kade Johnson (Kawasaki)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Guillem Farres (Triumph)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Francisco Garcia (Kawasaki)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Daniela Guillén (GasGas)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan Rempel (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)WMX
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Trystan Hart (KTM)AMA National Hard Enduro ChampionshipPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

Read Now
November 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted