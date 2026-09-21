Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
SMX Playoff 2 - Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, California
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2 - 250SMXSeptember 19, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|1 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|2 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|7 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|6 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|5 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|10 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|3 - 14
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|12 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|8 - 11
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|14 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2 - 450SMXSeptember 19, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|2 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|4 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|9 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|10 - 8
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|7 - 11
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|9
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|6 - 12
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|14 - 7
|Triumph TF 450-X
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2 - SMX NextSeptember 19, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder Malinoski
|Wyoming, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Kade Johnson
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Darren Pine
|Montgomery, TX
|Triumph TF 250-X
|5
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|6
|Luke Fauser
|Midland, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Brennon Harrison
|Jacksonville, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|8
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|9
|McKayden Fitch
|Elbert, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Jesson Turner
|Lockesburg, AR
|Yamaha YZ250F
Standings After Round 30 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|541
|87
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|490
|84
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|71
|4
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|324
|57
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|302
|56
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|294
|55
|7
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|638
|53
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|402
|51
|9
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|211
|49
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|316
|45
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|590
|92
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|76
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|820
|76
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|74
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|579
|72
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|438
|58
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|444
|53
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|384
|51
|9
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|396
|48
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|259
|45
Kade Johnson is the SMX Next World Championship Winner.
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Kade Johnson
|Hideaway, TX
|0
|69
|2
|Ryder Malinoski
|Wyoming, MN
|0
|58
|3
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|0
|52
|4
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|0
|50
|5
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|0
|50
|6
|McKayden Fitch
|Elbert, CO
|0
|43
|7
|Darren Pine
|Montgomery, TX
|0
|41
|8
|Brennon Harrison
|Jacksonville, FL
|0
|41
|9
|Jesson Turner
|Lockesburg, AR
|0
|38
|10
|Luke Fauser
|Midland, PA
|0
|36
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Round 9 (of 13) - The John Penton GNCC in Millfield, Ohio
GNCC
The John Penton - Overall RaceSeptember 19, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:23:26.380
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:24:24.238
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:25:51.918
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|4
|Angus Riordan
|02:28:05.050
|Australia
|Honda
|5
|Ben Kelley
|02:28:30.098
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|6
|Kailub Russell
|02:29:07.857
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|02:29:34.479
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|8
|Liam Draper
|02:29:35.852
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|9
|Grant Baylor
|02:35:54.540
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|10
|Josh Toth
|02:37:11.596
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
GNCC
The John Penton - XC2 Pro RaceSeptember 19, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|02:28:05.050
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Jhak Walker
|02:37:27.419
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Gavin Simon
|02:42:09.859
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
|4
|Brody Johnson
|02:48:48.824
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jason T Tino
|02:14:21.979
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|6
|Dylan T Dela Cruz
|02:28:48.170
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Beta
|7
|Cooper S Jones
|00:47:03.899
|Lawton, PA
|KTM
|8
|Toby D Cleveland
|00:53:02.316
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|9
|Jason C Lipscomb
|00:26:42.276
|Parkersburg, WV
|Honda
|DNF
|Jonathan Johnson
|00:00:00.000
|Landrum, SC
|Yamaha
GNCC
The John Penton - WXC RaceSeptember 19, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:24:59.577
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|01:25:21.315
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Ellie L Winland
|01:20:51.269
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|Carly Lee
|01:24:26.796
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|5
|Danielle McDonald
|01:43:52.902
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|6
|Elizabeth A Allen
|01:24:33.867
|Columbus, OH
|Triumph
|7
|Lilley G Sheets
|00:19:49.799
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|179
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|166
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|117
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|116
|8
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|115
|9
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|114
|10
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|106
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|235
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|221
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|212
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|191
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|144
|6
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|125
|7
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|122
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|249
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|249
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|240
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|144
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116
|7
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|106
|8
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|77
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|54
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 19 (of 19) - MXGP of Australia
MXGP
MXGP of Australia - MX2September 20, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Camden McLellan
|1 - 2
|Triumph
|2
|Liam Everts
|3 - 1
|Husqvarna
|3
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Guillem Farres
|2 - 5
|Triumph
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|5 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Kay Karssemakers
|7 - 6
|Kawasaki
|7
|Byron Dennis
|6 - 8
|KTM
|8
|Maxime Grau
|8 - 7
|Honda
|9
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|9 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|10 - 10
|Ducati
MXGP
MXGP of Australia - MXGPSeptember 20, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tom Vialle
|4 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|3 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|6 - 6
|Ducati
|7
|Jan Pancar
|7 - 7
|KTM
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|8 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Jago Geerts
|9 - 9
|Beta
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|11 - 10
|KTM
Championship Standings
Guillem Farres claimed the 2026 MX2 title.
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|904
|2
|Camden McLellan
|868
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|814
|4
|Liam Everts
|795
|5
|Simon Längenfelder
|768
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|691
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|555
|8
|Valerio Lata
|414
|9
|Julius Mikula
|401
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|388
Jeffrey Herlings clinched the 2026 MXGP title.
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|973
|2
|Romain Febvre
|805
|3
|Tim Gajser
|659
|4
|Tom Vialle
|641
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|637
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|566
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|523
|8
|Maxime Renaux
|449
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|438
|10
|Kay de Wolf
|428
Other Championship Standings
American National Enduro
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 7
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|Kade Johnson (Kawasaki)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|Jeffrey Herlings (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Guillem Farres (Triumph)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Francisco Garcia (Kawasaki)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Daniela Guillén (GasGas)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Rempel (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|WMX
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Trystan Hart (KTM)
|AMA National Hard Enduro Championship
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class