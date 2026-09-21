Stark Varg SM Skoll Breaks Longstanding Track Record

*41.888 seconds. Across a two-kilometre lap that works out at an average of a little over 172 km/h, on concrete that has not been resurfaced in a century, bearing the full brunt of a hundred years of weather.

The bike that broke the record was a Stark VARG SM - Sköll, the numbered 500-unit limited edition announced on 16 September: 80 hp on the full ALPHA specification, 914 Nm at the rear wheel, single-speed drive with neither gearbox nor clutch, and 123.4 kg / 272 lb. Straight out of the box.

A single-speed drivetrain is an unusual advantage on a circuit like this. There is no shift, so there is no interruption: the bike simply builds and holds. What it gives up is top speed, and on a two-kilometre oval that is a trade the stopwatch seems willing to make.

THE RIDER

Jonas Skovby rode the record lap. Jonas is a celebrated Swedish Supermoto champion and freestyle rider who transitioned from competitive track racing into a world-renowned urban street riding content creator.

Jonas Skovby: ¨Slamming through a century-old track at 200 km/h means you are constantly on the edge, either about to be launched off a concrete wall or losing the front tire by a hair. With zero time to react or fix a mistake at those speeds, all I could do was completely trust the bike. It was an absolutely insane adrenaline rush and easily the wildest thing I have ever done.¨