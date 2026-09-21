What a strong last three races it has been for Jorge Prado. First, he ended the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season with a 1-1 day at Ironman. He went into the first SMX Playoff round seeded second behind Hunter Lawrence. Then after a third place overall in the mud in Columbus for Prado, and a disastrous 15th overall for Lawrence, Prado took over the points lead. Holding the red plate for the first time since coming to the United States of American, fans saw a more confident Jorge Prado in Las Angeles, California.

Of course, the fans also saw a lot of action at SMX Playoff 2. The two moto, Olympic scored, format means riders need to get two good starts, be consistent, minimize mistakes and have speed for two 20 minute +1 lap motos. Take for instance Ken Roczen who has not been racing all summer long, he had plenty of speed in moto one and then fell flat in moto two. Even more than speed, consistency is most important in the SMX format, and Jorge Prado had both in LA.

After losing the early lead to Ken Roczen in the first moto, Jorge came on strong at the end, pressuring Ken right to the checkered flag. Then in the second moto, which might have been the most exciting race of 2026, Jorge took over the lead with an aggressive pass on Hunter, only to lose the lead a half of a lap later when he cased a quad. With Hunter getting fourth in the first moto all Jorge had to do was get second to get the overall. Seemed simple enough until Jorge went down in the sand and went back to fourth. With double points on the line, plus the two moto format, Jorge went from having the points lead to losing it with that crash. With such a short series, every pass is important and no one is settling for a position. Jorge made his way back around Ken and then Haiden Deegan also went down in the sand, allowing Jorge to retake second in the moto and the overall victory.