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SMX Playoff 2
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250SMX Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Levi Kitchen
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  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
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  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
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  1. Camden McLellan
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  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
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Sat Sep 26
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Mason-Dixon
Sat Oct 3
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Sun Oct 4
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Full Schedule

Harrison, Coker, Snyder, Norfolk and More on Pulpmx Show Tonight

September 21, 2026, 3:25pm
Harrison, Coker, Snyder, Norfolk and More on Pulpmx Show Tonight

Round two of the SMX series is done and with it, lots to talk about tonight on the Pulpmx Show Presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in SX and MX championship winning mechanic Skip Norfolk to the show to help break down the race and more.

Red Bull KTM’s Ian Harrison is the man running the team with the SMX 450 points leader and winner of LA SMX. We’ll talk to Ian about the success of his team, thoughts on SMX series and more.

Jeremy Coker’s been managing the Triumph USA team and we’ll talk to Coker tonight about Jordon Smith’s strong finish to the year, the brands MX2 success, his banning from text groups and more.

Bobby Snyder’s the man in charge of Arenacross now and a new revamp of that series is underway for next year. We’ll talk to Bobby about the new series, thoughts behind the changes and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. We also have the Beta USA IDK man.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857). 

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.  

FLY Racing’s 2026 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info! 

From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing

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