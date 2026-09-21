MX2

With the heat already starting to build in the morning Warm-Up, the MX2 riders weren’t all pushing to their maximum, but all credit to Maxime Grau for taking a surprise top spot for Maddii Racing Honda ABF Italia! Liam Everts continued to show good pace in second place, while Sacha Coenen took third for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Guillem Farres just had to finish to wrap up the title, but he pushed Coenen wide in the first corner, while his teammate Camden Mc Lellan darted to the inside to take just the second Fox Holeshot Award of his career, and first all year! The two Triumph Factory teammates nodded to each other as they enjoyed the moment of opening this banner day for the manufacturer with a clean 1-2 at the head of the field!

Everts was snapping at their heels, however, while Janis Reisulis and Coenen also held top five positions. Sadly, the pack was missing the outgoing World Champion, Simon Längenfelder, who sat out the GP due to health issues, and as a result would finish fifth in the series for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Kay Karssemakers started well in sixth for Dixon Racing Team Kawasaki, ahead of KTM Australia’s local hero Byron Dennis! Grau was eighth ahead of the second Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 machine of Karlis Reisulis and local KMP Honda Racing Team ace Deacon Paice.

By the end of the race, Beddini Racing Ducati Factory MX2 Team’s sole MX2 rider Ferruccio Zanchi lifted himself into tenth place behind Karlis, while Karssemakers slowed momentarily, thinking he heard a strange sound from his machine. The Dutchman lost positions to Dennis and Grau, but would get back past the Frenchman after a fiery little battle! The teenage Aussie Dennis took the best GP race result of his career with sixth, while Coenen survived a near-crash over a jump that led to him running into a trackside barrier, momentarily causing him to drop the bike. He recovered to finish a lonely fifth behind Janis Reisulis.

The leaders stayed close, but Mc Lellan would not roll over and give his teammate a winning run to the world title, while Everts would also not let the Triumph boys relax! The leading three crossed the line within 2.2 seconds of each other, in the order Mc Lellan, Farres, and Everts, enough to crown the Spaniard as the new MX2 World Champion! An incredible achievement for Triumph, the first British manufacturer to win a world title since BSA, with British legend Jeff Smith, in the 500cc class of 1965! To take the title, as well as the manufacturer’s crown, in just the third year of competition is a monumental achievement for everybody involved.

Everts’ third put him ahead of Längenfelder, but it wasn’t enough to give him a chance of catching Sacha Coenen, who was confirmed as the bronze medal winner, while Mc Lellan had sealed the silver medal, making it a 1-2 in the Championship to add to the joy for the Triumph Racing Factory Team!

There was still a race to run, however, and Janis Reisulis was certainly still in a racing mood, firing to a clear Fox Holeshot Award, his third of the year, by some distance from Grau, Everts, and Coenen, while Mc Lellan and Farres were back in fifth and sixth!

By the end of the first half-lap, Everts jumped alongside Grau to advance into second, while Farres, sporting a red and gold #1 plate and #1 race jersey in celebration, put on a great charge to pass Coenen as Everts was passing Grau, then caught the Frenchman at the start of the first full lap to move into third! Behind Coenen were Mc Lellan, Karssemakers, Dennis, Karlis Reisulis, and Zanchi, already up into tenth by that point.

Grau slipped behind Coenen and Mc Lellan by lap three, as the South African seemed to be patient in the opening laps. Janis Reisulis seemed to start believing that he could deliver the first 2026 win for a Yamaha in MX2, and he was holding the GP win in his hands at the same time. However, Everts started to close, and at the top of the circuit the Latvian had a scary moment over a jump and ran briefly off track, giving Everts the chance he needed to take the lead on lap nine, in the overall GP as well as the race!

Mc Lellan had passed Coenen at the top of the first hill to take fourth, then Karssemakers passed Grau to take sixth in the race, which is where he would finish to take sixth overall. Grau would finish seventh ahead of Dennis, but the Australian’s better first race gave him seventh overall ahead of the Maddii Honda man. Karlis Reisulis and Zanchi would again take ninth and tenth to finish in those positions overall.

Farres appeared to give little resistance around the first corner as his teammate was still on the hunt for the GP win, and a bit further on from his first mistake, Janis ran off-track again, but lost a lot more time to drop to third behind the South African! Coenen also passed Farres to take fourth, leaving him fifth overall behind the new Champion.