Coming through to take home the Youth Bike Overall win at The John Penton was Evan Porter, who also took home the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win at round 10. Phillip Arnold would battle through the conditions and take second overall on the day and earn the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Bentley Saxon would come through to take the second-place position in the YXC1 class and round out the top three overall finishers in Ohio. Kasen Loftin crossed the line third in the YXC1 class on Sunday morning.

Jace Mitchell would come through in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class to take the class win at round 10 after working his way up through the pack and making the necessary passes throughout the wet, rainy conditions on Sunday morning. Hunter Jones would hold the early lead but fell to second as the checkered flag flew. Karson George came back from sixth place to round out the top three YXC2 class finishers.

Cody Justice would come through to earn the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win, while Shawn Remington Jr. came through first in the 85 (12-13) class. Ben McDougald earned the 85 (11) class win, with Cash Knecht coming through to take home the 85 (7-10) class win in Ohio. In the 65 (10-11) it was Davey Fairfield coming through to take the class win, Peyton Austin would earn the 65 (9) class win, and Carson Zink earned himself the 65 (7-8) class win. Cassie Fairfield earned the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win at round 10, Maura Tsakanikas earned the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Matilda Revoyr earned herself the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Cooper Mullett took home a win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

On Saturday morning as the Bike Micro race ended with Peyton Austin crossing the line first to take home the overall win and MXC1 (8-9) class win at The John Penton. Kash Brummage would continue to push through taking second overall in the race, and second in the MXC1 class. Running third overall was MXC2 (6-8) class winner, Jacobi Duvall, as he continued to maneuver himself forward throughout the race.

Ryder Baricska rounded out the top three MXC1 class finishers, while Kolt Morrison and Micah Oaks finished second and third in the MXC2 class. Coy Hill battled to take the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Landon Babineau took the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win. Weston Rose would earn the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win, with Luke Hendrix earning the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Girls (6-9) class it was Codie Lloyd taking home the win from Ohio, while Macklin Freeman earning the Micro-E (7-8) class win, Alden Tsakanikas earned the Micro-E (4-6) class win and Ryker Martin earned the Micro-E (4-6) Limited class win. Mason Carpenter pushed through to take the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win and Hudson Hart earned themselves the Trail Rider (6-9) class win.

GNCC Racing will continue its fall stretch October 2-4 with the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Racers and fans will descend on the legendary racing grounds for a full weekend of GNCC action, as championship battles continue to intensify with the 2026 season entering its final rounds. From Micro and Youth competition to the premier ATV and Bike races, the Mason-Dixon GNCC promises three days of exciting racing and plenty of action both on and off the course.