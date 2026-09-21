The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series was back in action over the weekend after summer break. Returning to action for the first time since the Snowshoe GNCC at the end of June, the series welcomed back the motorcycle riders on Sunday...with some rainy and muddy conditions!
When the checkered flag flew, it was Grant Davis who took the race win. Davis picked up his second win of the 2026 season but he sits seventh in the overall standings. Davis, Steward Baylor Jr., and Jordan Ashburn rounded out the overall podium.
The series standings keep wavering every weekend, as Ashburn now holds an eight-point lead over Baylor, with Liam Draper, Ben Kelley, and Craig Delong rounding out the top five in the championship standings. Draper led at one point but had bike problems before the break at Snowshoe, and finished eighth in Ohio. Baylor has rallied to win Snowshoe and his second in Ohio keeps the heat on Ashburn.
The Mason-Dixon GNCC is up next, set for October 2-4 here in southwestern Pennsylvania. Note, the Mason-Dixon GNCC will be non-points-paying for the Bike XC1, XC2 and WXC classes as a result of the schedule conflict with the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE).
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
The John Penton: Motorcycle Race Report
Grant Davis Earns Second Overall Win of 2026 Season
MILLFIELD, Ohio – Round 10 of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, concluded Sunday with a challenging day of bike racing at The Wiseco John Penton GNCC. Rain throughout the day transformed the legendary Ohio course into a slick and muddy battleground, forcing riders to navigate deteriorating trail conditions, deep ruts and slippery hills as they fought for valuable championship points. From the morning races through the afternoon’s Pro competition, riders were tested from start to finish as the 2026 season resumed following its summer break.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis put together a commanding performance in Sunday afternoon’s Pro Bike race at The Wiseco John Penton GNCC, battling through the demanding Ohio terrain to emerge at the front of the field and claim the overall victory. Davis continued to push through the conditions to the checkered flag to earn his second overall win of the 2026 season, adding another impressive victory to his campaign as the series returned to action following the summer break.
The John Penton - Overall RaceSeptember 19, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:23:26.380
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:24:24.238
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:25:51.918
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|4
|Angus Riordan
|02:28:05.050
|Australia
|Honda
|5
|Ben Kelley
|02:28:30.098
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Steward Baylor had to battle his way through the pack during Sunday afternoon’s race, navigating the muddy and slick conditions that made The John Penton GNCC especially challenging. Baylor steadily worked his way toward the front as the race progressed, making key passes and maintaining a strong pace through the deteriorating Ohio terrain to ultimately cross the finish line second overall at Round 10 of the 2026 season.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn continued to push himself throughout the afternoon at round 10, keeping himself in the fight at the front of the pack despite the slick and muddy Ohio conditions. Ashburn maintained a strong pace as the race wore on and continued battling among the frontrunners, ultimately crossing the finish line third overall to earn a spot on the Round 10 overall podium.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|179
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|166
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan turned in another impressive performance, racing his way to fourth overall against the premier PM Bike field while leading the charge in the XC2 250 Pro class. Riordan’s strong ride through the slick and muddy Ohio conditions earned him the XC2 class victory, marking his fifth win of the 2026 season and adding another strong result to his championship campaign.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley had to work his way through the pack during Sunday afternoon’s PM Bike race at The John Penton GNCC, steadily gaining ground as the race progressed. Kelley continued to charge despite the slick, muddy conditions and challenging Ohio terrain, making his way into the top five before ultimately crossing the finish line fifth overall on the day.
AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell also continued to push himself throughout the duration of the race, maintaining a strong pace as conditions tested the field from start to finish. Russell battled through the demanding course and kept himself in the mix throughout the afternoon, ultimately earning sixth overall at Round 10 of the 2026 season.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski and AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper found themselves locked in a battle for position as they pushed through the slick and muddy Ohio conditions at Round 10. The two continued to challenge one another as the race wore on, with little room for error on the deteriorating course. Witkowski ultimately held the advantage through the checkered flag to secure seventh overall, while Draper came through just behind him in eighth overall after a hard-fought afternoon at The John Penton GNCC.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green teammates Grant Baylor and Josh Toth rounded out the top 10 overall finishers in Sunday afternoon’s Pro Bike race at The John Penton GNCC. Baylor battled through the slick and muddy Ohio terrain to come through ninth overall, while Toth followed in 10th, as the Kawasaki teammates capped off a challenging Round 10 with both riders earning spots inside the top 10 overall.
The XC2 250 Pro class featured plenty of action during Sunday afternoon’s PM Bike race, with Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker putting together a strong performance to secure second in the class. Precision Off-Road/MX Tech Suspension/Husqvarna’s Gavin Simon battled his way through the demanding Ohio terrain to finish third in XC2, earning the final spot on the class podium and capping off a solid afternoon at The John Penton GNCC.
The John Penton - XC2 Pro RaceSeptember 19, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|02:28:05.050
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Jhak Walker
|02:37:27.419
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Gavin Simon
|02:42:09.859
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
|4
|Brody Johnson
|02:48:48.824
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jason T Tino
|02:14:21.979
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
The Top Amateur honors from Sunday afternoon’s bike race at The John Penton GNCC saw Jiggs Fustini lead the way with an impressive 13th overall finish while earning the 4-Stroke A Lites class victory. Cole Whitmer followed closely behind, crossing the line 14th overall and taking the win in the Open A class. Carlo Clary also put together a strong ride through the challenging Ohio terrain, finishing 16th overall and second in the 4-Stroke A Lites class to round out the top three amateur finishers from the PM race.
Sunday morning’s AM Bike race at The John Penton GNCC saw Gary Fridley rise to the top of the overall standings with an impressive ride through the challenging Ohio terrain, while also earning the Super Senior A (45+) class victory. Gavin Abboud put together a standout performance of his own in the 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) class, racing his way to second overall and taking the class win.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede completed the AM Bike overall podium with a strong third-place finish while also claiming the WXC class victory. Steede battled through the slick and demanding conditions to lead the WXC field and secure a spot inside the top three overall, capping off an impressive morning of racing at The John Penton GNCC.
Behind WXC winner Korie Steede, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards put together a strong ride at Round 10 of the 2026 season, battling through the challenging Ohio conditions to secure second in the class. Shriver’s Pharmacy/Formation Cementing/Bi Con Winland’s Landscaping’s Ellie Winland followed with a solid performance of her own, racing her way to third and earning the final spot on the WXC podium at The John Penton GNCC. AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald would get a good jump off the line, earning the $100 Coopersmith Racing WXC Holeshot Award and run third on the opening lap of the race, but would fall back to fifth in the class.
The John Penton - WXC RaceSeptember 19, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:24:59.577
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|01:25:21.315
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Ellie L Winland
|01:20:51.269
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|Carly Lee
|01:24:26.796
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|5
|Danielle McDonald
|01:43:52.902
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
Coming through to take home the Youth Bike Overall win at The John Penton was Evan Porter, who also took home the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win at round 10. Phillip Arnold would battle through the conditions and take second overall on the day and earn the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Bentley Saxon would come through to take the second-place position in the YXC1 class and round out the top three overall finishers in Ohio. Kasen Loftin crossed the line third in the YXC1 class on Sunday morning.
Jace Mitchell would come through in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class to take the class win at round 10 after working his way up through the pack and making the necessary passes throughout the wet, rainy conditions on Sunday morning. Hunter Jones would hold the early lead but fell to second as the checkered flag flew. Karson George came back from sixth place to round out the top three YXC2 class finishers.
Cody Justice would come through to earn the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win, while Shawn Remington Jr. came through first in the 85 (12-13) class. Ben McDougald earned the 85 (11) class win, with Cash Knecht coming through to take home the 85 (7-10) class win in Ohio. In the 65 (10-11) it was Davey Fairfield coming through to take the class win, Peyton Austin would earn the 65 (9) class win, and Carson Zink earned himself the 65 (7-8) class win. Cassie Fairfield earned the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win at round 10, Maura Tsakanikas earned the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Matilda Revoyr earned herself the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Cooper Mullett took home a win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.
On Saturday morning as the Bike Micro race ended with Peyton Austin crossing the line first to take home the overall win and MXC1 (8-9) class win at The John Penton. Kash Brummage would continue to push through taking second overall in the race, and second in the MXC1 class. Running third overall was MXC2 (6-8) class winner, Jacobi Duvall, as he continued to maneuver himself forward throughout the race.
Ryder Baricska rounded out the top three MXC1 class finishers, while Kolt Morrison and Micah Oaks finished second and third in the MXC2 class. Coy Hill battled to take the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Landon Babineau took the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win. Weston Rose would earn the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win, with Luke Hendrix earning the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Girls (6-9) class it was Codie Lloyd taking home the win from Ohio, while Macklin Freeman earning the Micro-E (7-8) class win, Alden Tsakanikas earned the Micro-E (4-6) class win and Ryker Martin earned the Micro-E (4-6) Limited class win. Mason Carpenter pushed through to take the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win and Hudson Hart earned themselves the Trail Rider (6-9) class win.
GNCC Racing will continue its fall stretch October 2-4 with the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Racers and fans will descend on the legendary racing grounds for a full weekend of GNCC action, as championship battles continue to intensify with the 2026 season entering its final rounds. From Micro and Youth competition to the premier ATV and Bike races, the Mason-Dixon GNCC promises three days of exciting racing and plenty of action both on and off the course.