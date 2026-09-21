Galfer Disc Shark®: Built for the Demands of Motocross
Developed specifically for the extreme demands of off-road racing, the Galfer Disc Shark® brings advanced thermal management to motocross and enduro braking. Its innovative design increases the braking surface while using a distinctive combination of small holes, fins and increased disc thickness to improve heat dissipation and maintain consistent braking performance under intense conditions.
Designed to address one of the key challenges in off-road braking (excessive heat) Disc Shark® can reduce operating temperature by up to 30% compared with other high-end discs currently on the market. Its one-piece construction provides increased strength, while the optimised design helps maintain stable braking performance as temperatures rise.
PROVEN AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL
Disc Shark® has been developed and tested in international off-road competition and is trusted by riders competing at the highest level of motocross and enduro.
The technology is used by top riders in the Motocross World Championship, including riders supported by Galfer, and has also been used in the Troy Lee Designs Ducati program in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross in the United States.
Used by nine-time MXGP World Champion Tony Cairoli, Disc Shark® has proven its performance at the highest level of motocross. In 2026, Cairoli joined the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing team for three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, racing the Ducati Desmo450 MX at Red Bud, Southwick and Spring Creek.
THERMAL PERFORMANCE
Heat management is at the core of Disc Shark® technology.
The disc's distinctive combination of holes and fins increases the surface area exposed to airflow, promoting more efficient heat dissipation. The design also provides a 20% larger braking surface than Galfer's previous disc range, increasing pad contact time and braking performance.
Disc Shark® reduces operating temperature by up to 30% compared with other high-end discs currently on the market, helping maintain brake fluid stability and consistent braking behaviour during demanding riding conditions.
The disc is manufactured as a single piece for increased strength and is available in different thicknesses according to the application:
- Motocross rear: 220 × 4 mm
- Enduro rear: 220 x 5 mm
- Motocross/Enduro front: 260 × 3 mm
CONSISTENT CONTROL
Disc Shark® is engineered to deliver stable and predictable braking performance across a wide range of operating temperatures.
By controlling heat build-up, the disc helps reduce performance variations caused by excessive temperature, supporting precise control at the brake pedal, particularly important in motocross and enduro, where repeated hard braking places significant thermal demands on the rear brake.
LONGER PAD LIFE
Improved thermal management also contributes to brake pad longevity.
Under normal conditions, Disc Shark® can increase brake pad life by 25 - 40%, while disc durability is also increased.
KEY FEATURES
- Up to 30% lower operating temperature compared with other high-end discs
- 20% larger braking surface than Galfer's previous disc range
- Innovative holes and fins designed to improve heat dissipation
- One-piece construction for increased strength
- 4 mm rear disc for Motocross
- 5 mm rear disc for Enduro
- 3 mm front disc for Motocross and Enduro
- Stable and consistent braking performance under high thermal loads
- 25 - 40% longer brake pad life under normal conditions
APPLICATIONS AND AVAILABILITY
Disc Shark® is available for a wide range of leading motocross and enduro motorcycles, including models from KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna, Beta, Honda, Sherco, Yamaha, Stark, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Ducati, Triumph and TM Racing, with additional applications being progressively developed.
Galfer Disc Shark® brings race-developed thermal management, consistent control and increased durability to the off-road market, delivering braking technology engineered for the extreme demands of motocross and enduro.