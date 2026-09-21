Galfer Disc Shark®: Built for the Demands of Motocross

Developed specifically for the extreme demands of off-road racing, the Galfer Disc Shark® brings advanced thermal management to motocross and enduro braking. Its innovative design increases the braking surface while using a distinctive combination of small holes, fins and increased disc thickness to improve heat dissipation and maintain consistent braking performance under intense conditions.

Designed to address one of the key challenges in off-road braking (excessive heat) Disc Shark® can reduce operating temperature by up to 30% compared with other high-end discs currently on the market. Its one-piece construction provides increased strength, while the optimised design helps maintain stable braking performance as temperatures rise.

PROVEN AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL

Disc Shark® has been developed and tested in international off-road competition and is trusted by riders competing at the highest level of motocross and enduro.

The technology is used by top riders in the Motocross World Championship, including riders supported by Galfer, and has also been used in the Troy Lee Designs Ducati program in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross in the United States.

Used by nine-time MXGP World Champion Tony Cairoli, Disc Shark® has proven its performance at the highest level of motocross. In 2026, Cairoli joined the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing team for three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, racing the Ducati Desmo450 MX at Red Bud, Southwick and Spring Creek.