Despite some incorrect rumors online about Webb being "fired," it sounds like Webb will, in fact, still be racing for the team at this weekend's finale. His contract with the team is up in a few weeks and Webb is not exactly leaving on great terms. He is frustrated the team, who has had his back years ago as a 250 Champion and now in his second stint with them, decided to look to the future with Deegan and Cole Davies, leaving Webb on the outside looking in. Steve Matthes has been reporting that Webb will go to Team Tedder next year, where he will race a Husqvarna FC 450 with factory level support. However, he still has this SMX World Championship Final to race with Yamaha.

Webb said the following in today's post-race report from Yamaha:

“L.A. SMX was a crazy day, a crazy weekend, but we had good weather, so that was nice. Practice went well; I was fourth in both of those. Then, in the first moto, I just pumped up really bad, so I was kind of in survival mode and ended up fifth. Then in the last one, it was a sick battle. I got a great start and was going back and forth with everybody and was feeling good. Then Haiden (Deegan) and Kenny (Roczen) made mistakes, and yeah, it was just a bummer deal. Haiden went up the inside and put me down. That kind of sucks, but it’s racing – risk for a lot of money. Overall, we're still in this fight, and with triple points next weekend, anything can happen.”

Deegan's quote in the report read:

“L.A., it was good. I’m still second in points. I would have been a little happier if I rode just a tad better at the beginning of the races and made passes quicker. It's just something we’ve got to work on. I had a good second race. I made a few passes, got into second, and then biffed it in the sand. So it is what it is. We were 3-3 on the day, fourth overall, and leave here second in the points. We'll just give her all she’s got at the last round. We're 16 points behind (Jorge) Prado and tied with Hunter (Lawrence). So, it's going to be a fun last round.”

The post-race penalty report just came out and there is no mention of the Webb/Deegan altercation at the team truck. The report does note that the race direction crew did review the take out but ultimately did not hand out a penalty: