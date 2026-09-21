Just like the track conditions, Julien Beaumer’s results from SMX Playoff 1 were drastically different to round two. While the Arizona native struggled in the mud in Ohio, he showed up ready to go in LA and went P1 in qualifying. He then went out and pulled both holeshots. He led moto one from start to finish, withstanding pressure from Ryder DiFrancesco the whole way. And in moto two he eventually gave up the lead to Levi Kitchen and second to Jo Shimoda, knowing with the two-moto format with Olympic scoring that a 1-3 would still get him the overall.

After an up and down AMA Pro Motocross Championship season, where he acquired two overall wins, Julien was happy to be back racing in stadiums as he spoke about in the post-race press conference. Remember, Beaumer missed all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as he recovered from his back injury from last year's SMX Playoff 1 in North Carolina.

“I think just being back in the stadium for me was nice," he said. "Obviously, I showed great speed last week on Friday. Again, yesterday I felt like I showed pretty good speed, I felt like I made a couple of mistakes. But I was able to clean that up in those first two sessions. I just felt good, the only thing I was worried about was I only did one lap at a time in qualifying. And to go into that first moto that was 23-ish laps. So, probably not the brightest on my end but we were able to make it work.”