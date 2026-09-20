What a night it was on Saturday for SMX Playoff 2 in Los Angeles! The soil was dry, the racing was superb, and there was even a little off-track action afterward between Cooper Webb and Haiden Deegan. What else could anyone want? To get a better idea of why everything played out the way it did, we tapped former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The track was extremely fast and had a lot of flow to it. In what ways did that affect the action on Saturday?

It was really easy, overall. That was apparent from the track map. This makes passing very difficult as riders learn where the vulnerable areas are and then vigorously guard them. An easy track with no passing is a tough setup for a bad start. There was so much time spent by riders like Cole Davies trying to move forward. From the first moment I saw the track map, I knew starts would be the most important aspect of the day.

A fast track means additional laps within a set amount of time, and that was definitely the case in Los Angeles. But the track seemed like it held together pretty well without getting too chopped up. Why is that?

Mostly because it’s southern California in late summer, which means the base is hard as concrete. The harder base just doesn’t change as much as a softer soil would. Even this dirt in the winter would shape up far differently. That lack of deterioration is a compromise, though, as the hard base reduces traction. Less chopped up, yes, but at a cost.