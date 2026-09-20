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Watch: Guillem Farres Earns 2026 MX2 Title in Australia - Full Video Highlights

September 20, 2026, 10:00pm
Darwin, NT MXGP of AustraliaFIM Motocross World Championship

At the 19th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), we saw our MX2 Champion named. 

Guillem Farres entered the final with a 45-point lead over his Triumph teammate Camden McLellan. McLellan won Saturday's qualifying race, which forced the title to Sunday's motos. But when McLellan and Farres went 1-2 in the first moto, respectively, that gave Farres the title. McLellan's P2 in the second moto gave him the overall win over Liam Everts (3-1) and Janis Reisulis (4-3) as Farres went 2-5 for fourth ovearall.

In the MXGP Class, it was 2026 MXGP Champion Jeffrey Herlings who pulled off another 1-1 as Romain Febvre (2-2) and Tom Vialle (4-3) rounded out the overall podium.

View the results and championship finishes below.

Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Australia - MXGP

September 20, 2026
Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex
Darwin, NT Australia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 4 - 3 Honda
4 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 3 - 4 KTM
5 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 5 - 5 Kawasaki
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Australia - MX2

September 20, 2026
Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex
Darwin, NT Australia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 1 - 2 Triumph
2 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 1 Husqvarna
3 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 4 - 3 Yamaha
4 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 2 - 5 Triumph
5 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 5 - 4 KTM
Full Results

Championship Finish

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 973
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 805
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 659
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 641
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 637
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 904
2Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 868
3Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 814
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 795
5Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 768
Full Standings
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