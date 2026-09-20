Watch: Guillem Farres Earns 2026 MX2 Title in Australia - Full Video Highlights
September 20, 2026, 10:00pm
At the 19th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), we saw our MX2 Champion named.
Guillem Farres entered the final with a 45-point lead over his Triumph teammate Camden McLellan. McLellan won Saturday's qualifying race, which forced the title to Sunday's motos. But when McLellan and Farres went 1-2 in the first moto, respectively, that gave Farres the title. McLellan's P2 in the second moto gave him the overall win over Liam Everts (3-1) and Janis Reisulis (4-3) as Farres went 2-5 for fourth ovearall.
In the MXGP Class, it was 2026 MXGP Champion Jeffrey Herlings who pulled off another 1-1 as Romain Febvre (2-2) and Tom Vialle (4-3) rounded out the overall podium.
View the results and championship finishes below.
Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Australia - MXGPSeptember 20, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tom Vialle
|4 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|3 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki
MXGP
MXGP of Australia - MX2September 20, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Camden McLellan
|1 - 2
|Triumph
|2
|Liam Everts
|3 - 1
|Husqvarna
|3
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Guillem Farres
|2 - 5
|Triumph
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|5 - 4
|KTM
Championship Finish
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|973
|2
|Romain Febvre
|805
|3
|Tim Gajser
|659
|4
|Tom Vialle
|641
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|637
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|904
|2
|Camden McLellan
|868
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|814
|4
|Liam Everts
|795
|5
|Simon Längenfelder
|768