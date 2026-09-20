Watch: Guillem Farres Earns 2026 MX2 Title in Australia - Full Video Highlights

At the 19th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), we saw our MX2 Champion named.

Guillem Farres entered the final with a 45-point lead over his Triumph teammate Camden McLellan. McLellan won Saturday's qualifying race, which forced the title to Sunday's motos. But when McLellan and Farres went 1-2 in the first moto, respectively, that gave Farres the title. McLellan's P2 in the second moto gave him the overall win over Liam Everts (3-1) and Janis Reisulis (4-3) as Farres went 2-5 for fourth ovearall.

In the MXGP Class, it was 2026 MXGP Champion Jeffrey Herlings who pulled off another 1-1 as Romain Febvre (2-2) and Tom Vialle (4-3) rounded out the overall podium.

View the results and championship finishes below.

Overall Results