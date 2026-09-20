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Sat Sep 26
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Sat Oct 3
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Sun Oct 4
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Full Schedule

SoCal SMX On Fire! | The Best Post Show From Playoff 2

September 20, 2026, 2:00pm
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Jason Weigandt, Adam Entickmap and Aaron Hansel give the scoop from the track and the pits from the second Monster Energy SMX Playoff race of 2026. Presented by Twisted Tea!

Video/Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase.

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