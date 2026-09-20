Julien Beaumer, Jorge Prado Deliver Red Bull KTM Sweep at SMX Playoff 2 in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (September 19, 2026) – The penultimate race of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship saw the series return to Southern California for Playoff 2 inside Dignity Health Sports Park, where abundant sunshine provided drastically different track conditions from last weekend’s rain-drenched postseason opener. Double points were on the line, providing an opportunity for a shakeup in the Playoff standings. What followed was a truly memorable afternoon and evening of racing, from which Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado prevailed with his first postseason victory following a captivating battle in the 450SMX Class, adding to his points lead. In the 250SMX Class, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer made it a sweep for the Austrian brand with a decisive win.

450 Class

The premier class started its first 20 Minutes + 1 Lap moto with Prado out front for the holeshot ahead of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing pair of Cooper Webb and Haiden Deegan, while Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen slotted into fourth. Prado inched away to assert his hold of the position while the trio behind him swapped spots, with Roczen able to get by both Yamaha riders to take control of second as Deegan slotted into third. Behind them, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac moved into fourth.

Prado and Roczen proceeded to trade fast laps through the first half of the moto, with the lead hovering as just over a second. Then, just before halfway, Roczen made his move with an aggressive and decisive pass on the Spaniard to seize control of the lead. Once out front, the Supercross Champion quickly opened an advantage of more than two seconds. The lead stabilized until inside the final five minutes when Prado was able to close back in on the German native as they navigated lapped riders. Deegan put in a charge as well to close in from third.