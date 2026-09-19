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Watch: 250SMX, 450SMX, and SMX Next Video Highlights from Carson SMX Playoff 2

September 19, 2026, 10:55pm
Watch: 250SMX, 450SMX, and SMX Next Video Highlights from Carson SMX Playoff 2
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Watch the video highlights from the Dignity Health Sports Park for the Carson SMX Playoff 2 race.

In the 250SMX Class, Julien Beaumer (1-3) took the overall win over Ryder DiFrancesco (2-5) and Levi Kitchen (7-1). Kitchen continues to lead the championship standings.

In the 450SMX Class, Jorge Prado (2-2) won the overall over Hunter Lawrence (4-1) and Ken Roczen 1-4). Prado leaves with the championship lead for the second straight weekend as he heads into the season finale in the points lead!

In the SMX Next World Championship race, it was Ryder Malinoski who took the race win but it was Kade Johnson (P2 in the main event) who earned the tile in their two-race championship

Watch the highlights below.

Overall Results

SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 2 - 250SMX

Live Now
Dignity Health Sports Park
Carson, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 1 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
2 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 2 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 7 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 6 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 5 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 2 - 450SMX

Live Now
Dignity Health Sports Park
Carson, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 2 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 4 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 1 - SMX Next

September 12, 2026
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Championship Standings

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 87
2Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 84
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369 71
4Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 324 57
5Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 56
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 590 92
2Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404 76
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 820 76
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 74
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 579 72
Full Standings

SMX Next Championship Finish 

SuperMotocross

SMX Next Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States 0 69
2Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski Wyoming, MN United States 0 58
3Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States 0 52
4Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States 0 50
5Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States 0 50
Full Standings
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