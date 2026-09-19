Watch the video highlights from the Dignity Health Sports Park for the Carson SMX Playoff 2 race.

In the 250SMX Class, Julien Beaumer (1-3) took the overall win over Ryder DiFrancesco (2-5) and Levi Kitchen (7-1). Kitchen continues to lead the championship standings.

In the 450SMX Class, Jorge Prado (2-2) won the overall over Hunter Lawrence (4-1) and Ken Roczen 1-4). Prado leaves with the championship lead for the second straight weekend as he heads into the season finale in the points lead!

In the SMX Next World Championship race, it was Ryder Malinoski who took the race win but it was Kade Johnson (P2 in the main event) who earned the tile in their two-race championship.

Watch the highlights below.