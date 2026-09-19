Watch: 250SMX, 450SMX, and SMX Next Video Highlights from Carson SMX Playoff 2
September 19, 2026, 10:55pm
Watch the video highlights from the Dignity Health Sports Park for the Carson SMX Playoff 2 race.
In the 250SMX Class, Julien Beaumer (1-3) took the overall win over Ryder DiFrancesco (2-5) and Levi Kitchen (7-1). Kitchen continues to lead the championship standings.
In the 450SMX Class, Jorge Prado (2-2) won the overall over Hunter Lawrence (4-1) and Ken Roczen 1-4). Prado leaves with the championship lead for the second straight weekend as he heads into the season finale in the points lead!
In the SMX Next World Championship race, it was Ryder Malinoski who took the race win but it was Kade Johnson (P2 in the main event) who earned the tile in their two-race championship.
Overall Results
SuperMotocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|1 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|2 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|7 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|6 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|5 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
SuperMotocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|2 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|4 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1 - SMX NextSeptember 12, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kade Johnson
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Vincent Wey
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|McKayden Fitch
|Elbert, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
Championship Standings
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|541
|87
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|490
|84
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|71
|4
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|324
|57
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|302
|56
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|590
|92
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|76
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|820
|76
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|74
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|579
|72
SMX Next Championship Finish
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Kade Johnson
|Hideaway, TX
|0
|69
|2
|Ryder Malinoski
|Wyoming, MN
|0
|58
|3
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|0
|52
|4
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|0
|50
|5
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|0
|50