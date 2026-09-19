MXGP

The continuation of the “top in every session and race” streak that Jeffrey Herlings had kept going since Foxhills in July was obviously still important to him this morning, as he topped Free Practice by just under half a second from Romain Febvre! The Dutchman then blazed to the fastest lap in Time Practice by a third of a second, making it 40 consecutive sessions at the top for “The Bullet”! Tom Vialle came in a second down on Febvre for third position, while Andrea Adamo posted a late time to grab fourth for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ahead of Febvre’s fellow Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP pilot Pauls Jonass.

Herlings did not take his usual inside gate for the Qualifying Race, however, choosing instead to go for a mid-grid position, but he was outdone due to his neighbour on the start, Venrooy KTM Racing’s Swiss veteran Jeremy Seewer, getting a better jump off the line, only denied the Holeshot by a sly move from Vialle on the exit to turn one!

At that moment, Herlings’ rear wheel snapped sideways, forcing the Dutchman to get off the throttle and fall back to just outside the top ten! If the streak was ever to end, his rivals needed to take advantage immediately! To that end, Adamo quickly got past Seewer to take second around the fifth corner from the start!

Vialle started to pull away, as Febvre had to work his way around Jonass and Seewer to get up to third at the end of the first full lap behind Adamo! Herlings had made several passes to get to sixth ahead of Australian Yamaha rider Levi Rogers, and the JK Racing Yamaha of Italian Ivo Monticelli. Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team’s sole survivor Calvin Vlaanderen held ninth ahead of the KTM Australia machine of Dylan Walsh.

Herlings made a nice inside move on Seewer to take fifth on lap two, then railed around the outside of Jonass on the final corner of lap three to grab fourth place! It took until lap four for Febvre to finally move into second due to a mistake from Adamo, by which time Vialle had built a three second lead over his countryman.

Further back, both the TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team bike of Slovenian Jan Pancar and the MRT Racing Team Beta of Jago Geerts had moved quickly past both Rogers and Walsh, while Vlaanderen pressurised Seewer for sixth, but was unable to make a pass. The lower half of the top ten would finish that way, with Seewer sixth from Vlaanderen, Pancar, Geerts, and Walsh.

Herlings had a gap to close in to Adamo, who raced him hard in the first sector of the lap as “The Bullet” caught him on lap 11. By that time, the gap to the leaders was over ten seconds, and Jeffrey knew that there was not enough time to catch the two flying Frenchmen!

Febvre got to within striking distance on a few occasions, but Vialle held his nerve to collect his eighth Qualifying Race win of his career, and his second this year in MXGP!

It puts Vialle four points clear of Adamo for fourth, in the only major battle in the top ten of the Championship, although Jonass needs 23 points on the board tomorrow to overhaul the absent Kay de Wolf for ninth.

For Herlings, though, the streak stops at 40 sessions and races, but you can bet he’ll be firing on all cylinders in tomorrow’s races! Will the French flyers be able to match him in the full GP programme? It certainly will be worth watching!

Tom Vialle: "Yeah, nice to win again. Like you said, it's been a while. Pretty happy about the race. I took a great start and I felt good, trying to stay steady. We all know Jeffrey [Herlings] is pretty strong, but I checked him, he was a little bit farther back and I said okay, I stay steady, I'm going to beat him. So that was the goal for the race and I was happy to do it. Tomorrow is another day, long races, but I felt really good today, so looking forward to tomorrow to do it again."

Romain Febvre: "Yeah, good, but I came up short again. I didn't have the best start, but I found my way in the first few laps. I was quite a long time behind Tom, I was catching him in some places, but I made a couple of mistakes and lost some time. But okay, P2, so looking forward to tomorrow."

Jeffrey Herlings: "Once I got into third, I saw there were two minutes left and I was about 10 seconds down. I was like, I can't make that in four laps, damn, the streak is gone. I had a really good start, I went in second, but Jeremy [Seewer] went really wide and then I went into the mud and the rear just slid out. I was dead last. Even though there are just around 15 riders here, I still had to pass them all, and by the time I got into third, 15 minutes of the race was done and they had over a 10 second gap. So I still managed to get third, and for tomorrow's gate pick it's fine. I think the start position was really good, I just went quite far wide. There was a bike in front and I couldn't start turning in because he was there. We'll have to see tomorrow, but I think I'll roughly go somewhere where I was today. So we'll try again tomorrow and at least try to keep winning."