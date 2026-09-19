Pipes Motorsports Group Keeps Bringing in Outside Sponsors

The benefit for PMG is obvious, they get a title sponsor, and for you the value is providing something for your clientele.

Yes. The circuit runs all over the country and we have customers all over the country—there are jobsites all over the country. The customers we have all love supercross so it’s a good fit for us, from a hospitality standpoint. The goal is to create the best program possible when we’re bringing out our guests.

And it helps that they won the supercross title!

[Laughs] Yes, that definitely helps. And Ken Roczen is just a fantastic human, too.

He is! And he’s so professional.

Yes, he is. He’s been around a long time and knows his stuff. He does a great job at everything. Jason [Anderson] is fantastic too. He’s got a long history in this sport, has done great, and is a consummate pro. These guys have worked really hard and have put themselves to be in the position to be top riders, and I’m really excited about where the team is and where it’s heading. I really think there’s a chance for us to be the top team in supercross.

I was reading up a little bit on your company. Can you explain what frictionless shopping, and that kind of thing is?

A lot of what you’ll see today when they talk about scaling up with data centers is AI. We build computer vision. We use cameras and we build our own scales that are weighted and we combine those, it’s called sensor fusion, and create a predictive algorithm that defines what people and machines are doing in any given space in real time. Basically, you can walk in, grab something, walk out, and we can define from an automated standpoint, what was taken.

That’s one side of the business, and we have lots of stores that you’d find on college campuses and corporate campuses and things like that. But secondarily, the bulk of our business, we build solutions that track people, machines, and products on jobsites. You want to make sure you know who’s on your jobsite when you’re on a mission critical data center and there’s 5000 craft [workers] on that jobsite, and we’re really the only solution on the market. We’ll build turnstiles with cameras that are automated, and things of that nature. It’s a fully comprehensive solution we can deploy to the jobsite that can provide and track all product, and people, on a jobsite in real time.