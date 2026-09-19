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Parker Ross Okay After Big Crash in Qualifying, Out for Los Angeles SMX Playoff 2

September 19, 2026, 5:50pm
Parker Ross Okay After Big Crash in Qualifying, Out for Los Angeles SMX Playoff 2
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

There was a scary moment in the second second round of qualifiers when Parker Ross had a nasty crash he didn't immediately get back up from, prompting a stoppage in the session. For several moments Parker was crouched in pain on his knees and elbows as Alpinestars Medical Crew members tended to him. They eventually got his helmet off and fitted a neck brace on him before he was able to walk under his own power to the Medical Mule. 

Ross was driven out of the stadium and taken to the hospital to get checked out, and fortunately he didn't sustain any major injuries and has been released. At this time we do not know whether or not he'll be able to line up next week in Missouri.

Parker Ross.
Parker Ross. Align Media
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