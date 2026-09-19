Live Written Updates and Results From Los Angeles SMX Playoff 2

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
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Morning Report
We’re here for SMX Playoff 2, the last race before the SMX World Championship Final next week, and in some ways, it feels like the first round after last week’s hellacious mudder. But as far as the championship goes, it is very much the second round, with Jorge Prado leading the championship in the 450 class by two points over Haiden Deegan, who got his first 450 win last week, and Levi Kitchen up top in the 250 class by seven points over Ryder DiFrancesco.
We’re set for a wild one today, and with no clouds or rain in site and an expected high of 78 degrees, it should be a fantastic day for racing. In yesterday’s press conference Deegan said his win last week really boosted his confidence, and that he looks forward to going out and getting it done in dry conditions too. Hunter Lawrence, who is dealing with a sore wrist after his collision with Deegan at Ironman Raceway, had a horrible day last week, going 21-8 for 15th overall in the slop. He now sits tenth in points, which would normally be a very difficult position to rebound from already one race into a three-race series, but the points payout is double at the second round, which means if he wins today he’ll be right back in it for the finale. Giving up more points will put him in a difficult position, however. Let’s not forget Eli Tomac either, who went 15-13 for 14th last week. He’s on the verge of closing out his career, but he looked great in yesterday’s free practice, and even set the fastest lap time of the afternoon. Jason Anderson his here too, and is somehow racing despite getting landed on last week and injuring his wrist. Check out our Injury Report for a current look at who’s hurt.
In the 250 Class Kitchen, who’s been dealing with a hurt thumb since crashing in the first moto at Ironman, said in the press conference it’s feeling a lot better. He also said his win in last week’s press conference was one of the “lamest” wins of his career. But hey, the points still count and he’s still sporting the red plate.
Today’s track looks very much like a supercross track, but other than the obvious lack of whoops, there are some actual differences. There are no triples, but there are two big doubles. And the soil, in addition to the sand section, features two lanes of extremely soft and sandy dirt that is going to get really torn up as the day progresses. The track started developing ruts pretty fast yesterday, even with just Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo riding it early, and the track crew has continued to work water into it since and are doing so right now. But with the sun shining directly on the dirt, don’t expect it to stay soft all day.
Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a first look at who’s ripping in Southern California.
Qualifying – First Sessions
The unseeded 250 class has some heavy hitters in it, with names like Pierce Brown, Cameron McAdoo, Nick Romano, Max Anstie, Parker Ross, and more all vying for fast times. Early on it was Simonson too, but after just a few laps Brown took top honors with a 52.170. He’d eventually better that with a 52.060, which held up for the rest of the session. Cameron McAdoo looked fast everywhere, but it didn’t translate into fast lap times, with McAdoo ending up ninth-fastest with a 53.703. His teammate, Romano, was seventh-fastest with a 53.586.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Pierce Brown
|10:07.542
|52.060
|Sandy, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Parker Ross
|10:39.794
|0.083
|52.142
|Herald, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Avery Long
|10:47.108
|0.524
|52.666
|New London, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Devin Simonson
|11:03.841
|0.346
|53.012
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Max Anstie
|10:23.888
|0.050
|53.061
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
In the first seeded 250 practice it was no surprise to see Cole Davies shoot to the top of the board right away with a 51.883, but Julien Beuamer then put in a beautiful lap and took over with a 51.442. Davies immediately moved to respond and was throwing down what looked like an insanely good lap, but about three quarters of the way through he was forced to slow up to avoid a collision in traffic. Beaumer wasn’t done though, and after waiting for a gap in traffic to form, he went on another heater and posted a 51.328. Beaumer is on rails so far today.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|10:17.513
|51.329
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|10:42.960
|0.246
|51.574
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|10:13.568
|0.118
|51.692
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Chance Hymas
|10:48.014
|0.069
|51.761
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Cole Davies
|10:26.242
|0.062
|51.822
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
In 450 action Jorge Prado came out swinging, but after a few laps Deegan busted out a 50.567 to climb to the top of the board. Two laps later he posted a 50.008. He was fast everywhere, and he looked like he was having fun too, throwing a whips between hot laps. He also had some interaction with Hunter Lawrence. Deegan was ahead of Lawrence and looked back at him over a jump and pointed at him, then let him go by in the next turn. Who knows what that means, if anything In the midst of all this Prado had quietly managed to dip into the 49-second range with a 49.908, which put him back on top.
With a little over a minute left on the clock Deegan crossed the finish line and it seemed like it would be a good time to toss in another hot lap, but instead he just kind of cruised around and kept looking to his left and right as if he was looking for someone. He ended up crossing the line a few seconds before the clock expired, which gave him one last shot at putting in a heater, which he did, recording a 50.009.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|10:21.554
|49.908
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|10:36.974
|0.100
|50.008
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|10:22.578
|0.126
|50.134
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Cooper Webb
|10:04.646
|0.672
|50.806
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|10:31.248
|0.085
|50.890
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
There is a split lane in the middle of the track, but almost no riders are taking the inside. Chase Sexton was in the press box for a few minutes and told us it's because that inside line makes you take the inside in the ensuing sand section, which is much slower. He also said they'll probably fix that for the second round of qualifiers.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Shane McElrath
|11:02.144
|51.656
|Canton, NC
|Beta 450 RX
|2
|Colt Nichols
|10:37.330
|0.427
|52.083
|Muskogee, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Jason Anderson
|9:07.781
|0.160
|52.242
|Edgewood, NM
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Mitchell Harrison
|11:14.106
|0.003
|52.244
|Lansing, MI
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Benny Bloss
|10:32.909
|0.014
|52.258
|Oak Grove, MO
|Beta 450 RX
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jesson Turner
|10:16.615
|53.026
|Lockesburg, AR
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Dylan Rempel
|10:22.823
|0.487
|53.513
|Aylmer, ON
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Kade Johnson
|11:02.721
|0.294
|53.807
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Kane Bollasina
|10:04.261
|0.096
|53.902
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Max Shane
|10:29.752
|0.258
|54.160
|San Jacinto, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Qualifying – Second Sessions
The second unseeded 250 session got red flagged a few minutes in when Parker Ross went down hard. He was crouched in pain for a little while and his visor was tweaked. Alpinestars Medical Crew members tended to him and put a neck brace on him, but he was able to walk off the track under his own power before riding out on the Medical Mule.
When qualifying resumed Nick Romano held the fastest time, but Pierce Brown quickly took over with a 53.247. At this point Brown and Romano started going back and forth with the lead. Romano took it back and proceeded to then spend a lap throwing big, one-legged whips, and Brown responded by posting another fast lap, a 52.830, to which Romano immediately responded with a 52.830! You know what happened next, of course—Brown put in an insane lap and recorded a 52.158. After that the checkers came out and Romano didn’t get another chance to try to best Brown. Situations like this are part of what makes qualifying fun to watch.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Pierce Brown
|15:41.505
|52.158
|Sandy, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Nick Romano
|15:53.093
|0.673
|52.830
|Bayside, NY
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Avery Long
|15:38.054
|0.052
|52.882
|New London, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|15:44.816
|0.281
|53.163
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Joshua Varize
|15:52.049
|0.098
|53.261
|Perris, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
The first meaningful fast time came from none other than Cole Davies, who recorded a 52.361 on this third lap. Times would keep falling after that, and rapidly. Ryder DiFrancesco was fastest, then Levi Kitchen, then Julien Beaumer, with the latter turning a 51.099 on his fourth lap. He did have one small mistake when he bobbled while going from outside to in exiting a rhythm lane, a mistake to which he shook his head at immediately after, and later it looked like he caught his leg and ripped his foot off the peg while blowing through a highspeed sand roller section. No matter, a few laps later he lowered his time again with a 51.096, and he even threw in a whip on that lap and took the inside of the split lane and ensuing sand section. Time expired after that and Beaumer emerged as the day’s fastest 250 qualifier.
Hunter Yoder and Dax Bennick shared some on-track communication in this one. Yoder looked back in the air and put his hand out at Bennick , to which Bennick responded by putting his hand out. We’re not sure what they were communicating and we didn’t see any incident unfold between them prior to, or after, that moment.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|10:36.201
|51.096
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|10:21.718
|0.603
|51.698
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|10:32.242
|0.111
|51.809
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Drew Adams
|10:53.889
|0.068
|51.877
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Cole Davies
|10:19.413
|0.069
|51.945
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|10:36.201
|--
|51.096
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|10:42.960
|+0.478
|51.574
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|10:13.568
|+0.596
|51.692
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Chance Hymas
|10:48.014
|+0.665
|51.761
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|10:32.242
|+0.713
|51.809
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
When the 450s rolled out Hunter Lawrence wasted no time in getting after it. He was fastest almost right away and on lap three he turned a 50.776. At this point attention shifted to Haiden Deegan to see what kind of times he could muster, and sure enough, on his next lap he took over with a 50.346. At this point in the day you have to know what happened next—Lawrence was already on another fast lap and when he crossed the line he posted a 49.756! With just under three minutes left eyes went back to Deegan, who spent the next lap cruising around before ripping another heater. He looked really fast and opted to take the inside through the split lane and sand section, and the lap was Deegan’s best of the session (50.048), but not fast enough to unseat Lawrence. With just seven seconds left on the clock Deegan crossed the finish line and took one more shot at recording a fast lap, but it looked like he bobbled just a little bit in the sand section just before the finish line and came across with a 50.140.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|10:23.402
|49.756
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|10:46.635
|0.293
|50.048
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jorge Prado
|10:37.690
|0.138
|50.186
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Cooper Webb
|10:56.364
|0.104
|50.289
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|10:15.703
|0.117
|50.405
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Benny Bloss
|10:24.231
|51.072
|Oak Grove, MO
|Beta 450 RX
|2
|Shane McElrath
|11:09.548
|0.046
|51.117
|Canton, NC
|Beta 450 RX
|3
|Cornelius Tøndel
|10:32.826
|0.355
|51.472
|Norway
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Mitchell Harrison
|9:50.846
|0.250
|51.721
|Lansing, MI
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Colt Nichols
|10:56.833
|0.160
|51.881
|Muskogee, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|10:23.402
|--
|49.756
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Jorge Prado
|10:21.554
|+0.152
|49.908
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|10:36.974
|+0.252
|50.008
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|10:56.364
|+0.533
|50.289
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|10:15.703
|+0.649
|50.405
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kade Johnson
|10:00.545
|--
|52.799
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Jesson Turner
|10:16.615
|+0.227
|53.026
|Lockesburg, AR
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Ryder Malinoski
|10:58.339
|+0.293
|53.092
|Wyoming, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|McKayden Fitch
|10:19.447
|+0.469
|53.268
|Elbert, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Carson Wood
|10:00.020
|+0.489
|53.288
|Zephyrhills, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
250 Wildcard Race
The top six transfer in this race and when the gate dropped it was Devin Simonson who jumped out to the early lead with Max Anstie right behind him, but Simonson crashed a few turns in. The order shuffled a bit and Pierce Brown emerged with the lead. At this point the top six consisted of Brown, Josh Varize, Marshal Weltin, Anstie, Cameron McAdoo, and Avery Long. Nick Romano was all over Long though and when Long went down in a turn Romano took the spot. Henry Miller now held seventh and was all over Romano, who had to be careful because Miller was close enough to throw it in on him and risk a hard block pass. Long, meanwhile, had caught back up to the rear wheel of Miller and you could throw a blanket over all three as the came into the final lap. Long was able to get by Miller, then put in some serious effort to get close enough to put a move on Romano, but Romano held on, crossing the line less than half a second ahead of Long. Brown won, and Varize, Anstie, McAdoo, Romano, and Weltin filled the remaining transfer spots.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Pierce Brown
|6:02.489
|54.233
|Sandy, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Joshua Varize
|6:04.672
|2.184
|54.065
|Perris, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Max Anstie
|6:05.825
|1.153
|53.906
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|6:08.614
|2.790
|54.572
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Nick Romano
|6:12.263
|3.649
|55.258
|Bayside, NY
|Kawasaki KX250
450 Wildcard Race
The top five transfer in this one and Shane McElrath wasted zero time in moving to the front as soon as the gate dropped. Behind him Vince Friese and Colt Nichols were going at it for third, with Freddie Noren, Cornelius Tondel, and Benny Bloss all battling for fourth. Nichols was able to take the spot from Friese, but then Nichols crashed all by himself coming into the sand section. It took him a while to get going and when he did, he was way too far behind to race back into a transfer spot.
As the race unfolded Bloss worked up to second ahead of Friese, with Noren and Mitchell Harrison comfortably holding the final two transfer spots about five seconds ahead of Grant Harlan. McElrath took the win, with Bloss, Friese, Noren, and Harrison filling the final transfer spots.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Shane McElrath
|5:58.305
|54.262
|Canton, NC
|Beta 450 RX
|2
|Benny Bloss
|6:01.545
|3.240
|53.920
|Oak Grove, MO
|Beta 450 RX
|3
|Vince Friese
|6:03.928
|2.384
|55.239
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Fredrik Noren
|6:05.713
|1.785
|55.287
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Mitchell Harrison
|6:07.543
|1.831
|54.215
|Lansing, MI
|Kawasaki KX450