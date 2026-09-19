Live Written Updates and Results From Los Angeles SMX Playoff 2

Morning Report

We’re here for SMX Playoff 2, the last race before the SMX World Championship Final next week, and in some ways, it feels like the first round after last week’s hellacious mudder. But as far as the championship goes, it is very much the second round, with Jorge Prado leading the championship in the 450 class by two points over Haiden Deegan, who got his first 450 win last week, and Levi Kitchen up top in the 250 class by seven points over Ryder DiFrancesco.

We’re set for a wild one today, and with no clouds or rain in site and an expected high of 78 degrees, it should be a fantastic day for racing. In yesterday’s press conference Deegan said his win last week really boosted his confidence, and that he looks forward to going out and getting it done in dry conditions too. Hunter Lawrence, who is dealing with a sore wrist after his collision with Deegan at Ironman Raceway, had a horrible day last week, going 21-8 for 15th overall in the slop. He now sits tenth in points, which would normally be a very difficult position to rebound from already one race into a three-race series, but the points payout is double at the second round, which means if he wins today he’ll be right back in it for the finale. Giving up more points will put him in a difficult position, however. Let’s not forget Eli Tomac either, who went 15-13 for 14th last week. He’s on the verge of closing out his career, but he looked great in yesterday’s free practice, and even set the fastest lap time of the afternoon. Jason Anderson his here too, and is somehow racing despite getting landed on last week and injuring his wrist. Check out our Injury Report for a current look at who’s hurt.

In the 250 Class Kitchen, who’s been dealing with a hurt thumb since crashing in the first moto at Ironman, said in the press conference it’s feeling a lot better. He also said his win in last week’s press conference was one of the “lamest” wins of his career. But hey, the points still count and he’s still sporting the red plate.