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Kade Johnson Wins SMX Next World Championship in California

September 19, 2026, 9:20pm
Kade Johnson Wins SMX Next World Championship in California
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The SMX Next World Championship Playoff had a two-race championship this fall in the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Kade Johnson took the race win over Wyatt Thurman and Vincent Wey in the mud at Columbus, Ohio, but wanted to prove he was not just a mud rider. He came into the second and final round of their championship—which was a double points round, just as it was for the 250SMX and 450SMX Classes.

Johnson looked like he was going to nab the holeshot coming on the inside of turn one, but he had to check up and Wyatt Thurman and Ryder Malinoski went 1-2 to start it off. Malinoski had a close call of his own on the opening lap but he stayed up. Then, seconds later, Thurman crashed all by himself in a lefthander and Malinoski and Johnson sailed right by. Johnson was right on Malinoski as the laps clicked off, but not close enough to make a move. Luke Fauser held third, about three or four seconds back, with Kane Bollasina a few lengths behind him.

With about three minutes left Malinoski led, and Johnson looked like he’d settled in for second, which was good enough to hand him the title. Malinoski rode off with the win, Johnson took second to claim the title, Bollasina third in a sneaky good ride, while Darren Pine and Landon Gibson rounded out the top five.

For the top three, Malinoski already has a pro deal in place with ClubMX Yamaha for 2027, Johnson is looking for a pro deal for '27, and Bollasina will likely return to the SMX Next program again next year.

Race Results

SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 2 - SMX Next Main Event

Live Now
Dignity Health Sports Park
Carson, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski 9:37.774 54.087 Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson 9:41.713 3.939 54.308 Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina 9:43.845 2.133 53.851 St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Darren Pine Darren Pine 9:50.538 6.692 54.961 Montgomery, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
5 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 9:51.714 1.176 54.717 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results

Championship Finish

SuperMotocross

SMX Next Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States 0 69
2Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski Wyoming, MN United States 0 58
3Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States 0 52
4Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States 0 50
5Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States 0 50
Full Standings
Kade Johnson
Kade Johnson Align Media
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