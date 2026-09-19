The SMX Next World Championship Playoff had a two-race championship this fall in the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Kade Johnson took the race win over Wyatt Thurman and Vincent Wey in the mud at Columbus, Ohio, but wanted to prove he was not just a mud rider. He came into the second and final round of their championship—which was a double points round, just as it was for the 250SMX and 450SMX Classes.

Johnson looked like he was going to nab the holeshot coming on the inside of turn one, but he had to check up and Wyatt Thurman and Ryder Malinoski went 1-2 to start it off. Malinoski had a close call of his own on the opening lap but he stayed up. Then, seconds later, Thurman crashed all by himself in a lefthander and Malinoski and Johnson sailed right by. Johnson was right on Malinoski as the laps clicked off, but not close enough to make a move. Luke Fauser held third, about three or four seconds back, with Kane Bollasina a few lengths behind him.

With about three minutes left Malinoski led, and Johnson looked like he’d settled in for second, which was good enough to hand him the title. Malinoski rode off with the win, Johnson took second to claim the title, Bollasina third in a sneaky good ride, while Darren Pine and Landon Gibson rounded out the top five.

For the top three, Malinoski already has a pro deal in place with ClubMX Yamaha for 2027, Johnson is looking for a pro deal for '27, and Bollasina will likely return to the SMX Next program again next year.