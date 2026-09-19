Jorge Prado Enters Carson SMX Playoff 2 in 450SMX Points Lead

Jorge Prado’s podium at the SMX Playoff 1 round in Ohio put him into the points lead entering today's SMX Playoff 2 round in California. This is his first time in the points lead in the USA, after earning two MX2 championships and two MXGP championships in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Pretty unique feat there for the Spanish native.

The podium in Columbus also marked him being on the podium for every opening round of a championship this year. Shout-out to Ryder Yeckley for pointing this out to me.

Jorge Prado's 2026 Opening Round Results: