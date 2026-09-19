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Jorge Prado Enters Carson SMX Playoff 2 in 450SMX Points Lead

September 19, 2026, 9:35am
Jorge Prado Enters Carson SMX Playoff 2 in 450SMX Points Lead
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Jorge Prado’s podium at the SMX Playoff 1 round in Ohio put him into the points lead entering today's SMX Playoff 2 round in California. This is his first time in the points lead in the USA, after earning two MX2 championships and two MXGP championships in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Pretty unique feat there for the Spanish native. 

The podium in Columbus also marked him being on the podium for every opening round of a championship this year. Shout-out to Ryder Yeckley for pointing this out to me.

Jorge Prado's 2026 Opening Round Results:

Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado

Lugo, Spain Spain
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 1 		450SMXSeptember 12, 2026 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 30, 2026 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 10, 2026 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Another thing to note: if Prado were to land on the podium at next weekend's SMX World Final, he would have landed on the podium at both the opening AND closing round of all three championships! Safe to say his '26 season with Red Bull KTM is going a hell of a lot better than his '25 season with Monster Energy Kawasaki.

How will today go for Prado with the pressure of the red plates on his KTM 450 SX-F?

  • Jorge Prado's KTM 450 SX-F
    Jorge Prado's KTM 450 SX-F Align Media
  • Prado on Friday during free practice.
    Prado on Friday during free practice. Align Media


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