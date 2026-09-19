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Cole Davies Suffers Crash and DNF in Moto Two in Carson SMX Playoff 2

September 19, 2026, 10:00pm
Cole Davies Suffers Crash and DNF in Moto Two in Carson SMX Playoff 2
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Unfortunately, Cole Davies’ shot at the 250SMX Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship looks like it is over.

After a crash in the first moto and a fourth-place finish, Davies was looking to rebound in the second moto. However, another crash would end Davies’ moto two—and his night—early.

Watch Davies' moto two crash below.

Julien Beaumer went 1-3 for the overall win over Ryder DiFrancesco's 2-5 and Levi Kitchen's 7-1. Davies landed 4-22 for 14th overall.

Davies now sits seventh in the standings with 53 points, 34 points down from championship leader Levi Kitchen. Remember, the championship finale is triple points.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 87
2Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 84
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369 71
4Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 324 57
5Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 56
6Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 294 55
7Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 638 53
8Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 402 51
9Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 211 49
10Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 316 45
Full Standings
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