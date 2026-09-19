Cole Davies Suffers Crash and DNF in Moto Two in Carson SMX Playoff 2
September 19, 2026, 10:00pm
Unfortunately, Cole Davies’ shot at the 250SMX Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship looks like it is over.
After a crash in the first moto and a fourth-place finish, Davies was looking to rebound in the second moto. However, another crash would end Davies’ moto two—and his night—early.
Watch Davies' moto two crash below.
Julien Beaumer went 1-3 for the overall win over Ryder DiFrancesco's 2-5 and Levi Kitchen's 7-1. Davies landed 4-22 for 14th overall.
Davies now sits seventh in the standings with 53 points, 34 points down from championship leader Levi Kitchen. Remember, the championship finale is triple points.
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|541
|87
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|490
|84
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|71
|4
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|324
|57
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|302
|56
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|294
|55
|7
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|638
|53
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|402
|51
|9
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|211
|49
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|316
|45