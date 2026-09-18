Check out what the top 450SMX, 250SMX, and SMX Next riders have to say ahead of round two of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs.

Pre-Race Press Conference Details

Hosted by: Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas

Date/time: Friday, September 18, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific.

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park

Featuring:

250SMX Class: Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco, Cole Davies

450SMX Class: Jorge Prado, Haiden Deegan, Cooper Webb, Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen

SMX Next: Kade Johnson, Wyatt Thurman, Vincent Wey

Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.