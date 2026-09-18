Watch: SuperMotocross Playoff 2 Pre-Race Press Conference Live at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific
September 18, 2026, 11:00am
Check out what the top 450SMX, 250SMX, and SMX Next riders have to say ahead of round two of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs.
Pre-Race Press Conference Details
Hosted by: Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas
Date/time: Friday, September 18, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific.
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park
Featuring:
250SMX Class: Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco, Cole Davies
450SMX Class: Jorge Prado, Haiden Deegan, Cooper Webb, Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen
SMX Next: Kade Johnson, Wyatt Thurman, Vincent Wey
Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.
- SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2SMX Next
Saturday, September 19
- Pre-Race Press ConferenceLiveSeptember 18 - 2:30 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 19 - 1:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 19 - 1:00 PM
- Pre-Race Show (2 Hours Live)LiveSeptember 19 - 5:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 19 - 7:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 19 - 7:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 19 - 10:00 PM
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