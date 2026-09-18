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Sat Sep 19
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Sat Sep 19
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  1. Julien Beaumer
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SMX World Championship Final
Sat Sep 26
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Full Schedule

Watch: SuperMotocross Playoff 2 Pre-Race Press Conference Live at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific

September 18, 2026, 11:00am
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Check out what the top 450SMX, 250SMX, and SMX Next riders have to say ahead of round two of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs.

Pre-Race Press Conference Details

Hosted by: Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas
Date/time: Friday, September 18, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific.
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park
Featuring:
250SMX Class: Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco, Cole Davies
450SMX Class: Jorge Prado, Haiden Deegan, Cooper Webb, Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen
SMX Next: Kade Johnson, Wyatt Thurman, Vincent Wey

Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.

  • SuperMotocross

    SMX Playoff 2

     SMX Next
    Saturday, September 19
    • Pre-Race Press Conference 
      Live
      September 18 - 2:30 PM
      YouTube
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 19 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 19 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show (2 Hours Live) 
      Live
      September 19 - 5:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 19 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 19 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 19 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
SMX Playoff 2 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule

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