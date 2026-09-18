Still in it

Speaking of Lawrence, finishing 15th overall didn’t do him any favors in terms of chasing the SMX championship. It didn’t completely harpoon his situation though, thanks in part to the points he had coming into the series. Right now, he’s sixth in points, ten back of Jorge Prado. It’s not an enviable position, but it’s far from dismal, especially with the double points payout at the second round. A win for Lawrence this weekend, if Prado takes second, moves Lawrence to within four points of the lead. Lawrence is still very much in this, but he needs a great ride on Saturday to keep it that way. -Hansel

What Rust?

If Ken Roczen was rusty at all coming into Columbus it sure didn’t show. The 2026 supercross champ rode steady in the mud en route to 2-2 finishes for second overall, despite having not raced since May. He’s now fourth in points (remember, riders come into the SMX Playoffs with championship points already, based on their combined supercross and motocross points) and sits eight back of Prado. If he does well again in L.A. it’ll put him in a great spot to compete for his second championship in 2026. -Hansel

The First Domino?

Haiden Deegan’s first 450 win was going to come sooner or later, and after working toward it all summer he finally got it done last week by going 1-1. He did it convincingly too, winning both motos by over 17 seconds. The question now isn’t whether or not he’s going to get more wins on a 450, it’s when those wins will come. Will this first win immediately unlock a string of many more, or will Deegan have to wait a bit longer before he starts clicking them off? -Hansel

Frustratingly Good

Ryder DiFrancesco had a great summer, complete with multiple podiums, and was great in the slop last weekend to, where he went 3-4 for third overall. DiFrancesco has got to be happy with how he’s doing, but you know it’s also got to be frustrating to be this consistently close to P1 without getting there. The good news for DiFrancesco is, he’s second in points, just seven back of Levi Kitchen, so if he does breakthrough in L.A. for what seems like an inevitable, eventual win, it’ll put him in a fantastic spot to battle for the championship. -Hansel