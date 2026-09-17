A triple–or double for some–greets the exit of the preceding bowl berm and immediately leads to the sand. Carrying speed into the sand will be key as accelerating once in the depths of it will be challenging. Ideally you carry speed in, stay light on the inputs, and float through it without any sudden movement. The less you have to do in a section like this, the better.

The sand continues into a left hand 90 degree corner and then fires across the mechanics' area. The zig zag back and forth across the start has an inside/outside option in the first of the two corners. This type of section is very reminiscent of what we often see in Denver.

The second sand section comes next and has two lanes to choose from. I would expect a barrier down the middle to force a choice here and create passing opportunities. I personally like the inside in the first lane because it’s inside going in and inside entering the next corner. The track crew can offset this edge by making the inside lane more difficult. Time will tell if this is a thing.

The finish line jump comes after a long sandy 180 and fires into a quick 180 left hand bowl berm. Exiting the bowl berm, the longest rhythm section is up next.

There are a few ways to execute this next section so the build angles will be critical to that convo. If the backsides of the tabletops are mellow, I like jumping to the downside of each tabletop and then tripling into the corner. If there are steep downsides, look for riders to go on-off–or even quad–out of the corner and then tabletop over at least one single and possibly two. There are opportunities to go big here but it really comes down to how the jumps are built and what’s realistic accordingly. The steeper the jump faces and landings, the less likely you’ll see triples and quads.

Riders will want to land on the inside of the next 90 degree left in most cases but there is a chance of going outside and tripling up and over the taller third jump. Build will again be critical here and dictate the approach. Going inside and rolling over the first one–standing up is important to absorb this jump with your legs–and then doubling to the backside is likely the move and then simply doubling into the next left hand 90.

That 90 leads back to the exit of the first corner and what was a “roller” on the start now becomes the landing of a big double over the first turn. That leads into lap two and on we go.