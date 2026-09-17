Is Joey Crown the fastest suspension guy on the Plant? The former pro racer is now the suspension man for the ClubMX Yamaha race team (which he raced for). But, Crown does still indeed rip himself. Crown competed in three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer and finished with a best of 24th in a moto (twice).

Watch Crown shred and scrub a lap at the ClubMX training facility on the team's YZ250F race bike!