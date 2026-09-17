Video: Carson SMX Playoff 2 Preview and Injury Updates
September 17, 2026, 4:30pm
Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview as the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship ramps up for round two of the SMX Playoffs this weekend. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report.
After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.
- SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2SMX Next
Saturday, September 19
- Pre-Race Press ConferenceLiveSeptember 18 - 2:30 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 19 - 1:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 19 - 1:00 PM
- Pre-Race Show (2 Hours Live)LiveSeptember 19 - 5:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 19 - 7:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 19 - 7:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 19 - 10:00 PM
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