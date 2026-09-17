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Sat Sep 19
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Sat Sep 19
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  1. Julien Beaumer
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Sun Sep 20
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Sat Sep 26
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Full Schedule

Video: Carson SMX Playoff 2 Preview and Injury Updates

September 17, 2026, 4:30pm
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview as the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship ramps up for round two of the SMX Playoffs this weekend. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report.

After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

  • SuperMotocross

    SMX Playoff 2

     SMX Next
    Saturday, September 19
    • Pre-Race Press Conference 
      Live
      September 18 - 2:30 PM
      YouTube
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 19 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 19 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show (2 Hours Live) 
      Live
      September 19 - 5:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 19 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 19 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 19 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
SMX Playoff 2 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule
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