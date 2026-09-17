The second round of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs takes place this weekend in Carson, California. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Wrist | In

Anderson and Malcolm Stewart collided when Stewart was landing from a jump in Columbus. Anderson hurt his wrist in the crash, and, initially, his team told his he was undergoing scans. Now, the plan is for him to lineup and race this weekend.

Justin Cooper – Unknown | Out

Justin Cooper missed most of the summer after sustaining a concussion at Hangtown. He came back for Unadilla, but he realized he wasn’t quite ready to go yet. He’ll miss the remaining races of 2026.