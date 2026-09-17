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Injury Updates on Anderson, Lawrence, Mosiman, Kelley, and More for Carson Playoff 2

Injury Updates on Anderson, Lawrence, Mosiman, Kelley, and More for Carson Playoff 2

September 17, 2026, 1:30pm
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The second round of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs takes place this weekend in Carson, California. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Wrist | In

Anderson and Malcolm Stewart collided when Stewart was landing from a jump in Columbus. Anderson hurt his wrist in the crash, and, initially, his team told his he was undergoing scans. Now, the plan is for him to lineup and race this weekend.

Justin Cooper – Unknown | Out

Justin Cooper missed most of the summer after sustaining a concussion at Hangtown. He came back for Unadilla, but he realized he wasn’t quite ready to go yet. He’ll miss the remaining races of 2026.

Hunter Lawrence – Wrists | In

Lawrence has been dealing with a hurt right wrist for several months, and at Ironman he hurt his left wrist, which is still sore. He’s in for Saturday.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle | Out

Lawrence had his ankle checked following Ironman and it was discovered one of the screws that was installed after he broke his talus before supercross was backing out. There was also some scar tissue catching on a ligament. Lawrence underwent surgery, during which the hardware was removed, and will miss the SMX Playoffs and finale.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Banged Up | Out

Oldenburg is out for the SMX Playoffs and finale after a nasty crash at Unadilla took him out of action.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton tore his ACL at Thunder Valley and is out for the year.

Dean Wilson – Shoulder | Out

Wilson broke his shoulder when his chain derailed while practicing on Tuesday. He will not be racing this weekend, or at the finale.

250 Class

Casey Cochran – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cochran suffered a concussion at Unadilla and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for the remaining races.

Deacon Denno – Collarbone | Out

Denno is out for the remaining races due to a broken collarbone, sustained at Budds Creek.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker is out for the SMX Playoffs and finale due to a shoulder injury, sustained at High Point.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley sustained a broken humerus at High Point and hasn’t raced since. He thought there was a chance he’d be ready for the second SMX Playoff in Los Angeles, but earlier this week he told us he doesn’t have the grip strength to compete safely yet. He’s out for this weekend.

Michael Mosiman – Collarbone | Out

Mosiman crashed during free practice on Friday in Columbus and broke his collarbone. He’ll miss the remaining races.

Carson Mumford – Wrist | Out

Mumford dislocated his wrist at Budds Creek and will miss the SMX Playoffs.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock is out for the SMX Playoffs due to an injured lunate bone.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out for the year due to an injury to his right Achilles.

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