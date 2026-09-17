MXGP of Ziyang in China Added to 2027 MXGP Schedule in September
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MXGP DOUBLES UP IN CHINA AS ZIYANG JOINS THE 2027 CALENDAR
DARWIN (Australia) – Infront Moto Racing is proud to announce that the FIM Motocross World Championship will visit China twice in 2027. Ziyang, in Sichuan province, between Chengdu and Chongqing, the heart of China's "Moto Valley", will host the brand new MXGP of Ziyang in September 2027, alongside the established round in Shanghai. The second Chinese Grand Prix will take place on the 11th and 12th September 2027.
- MXGP
MXGP of ZiyangSunday, September 12
This is a new milestone for the championship in China. For the first time in the history of MXGP, the country will host two Grands Prix in the same season. It also confirms the steady growth of motocross in China, one of the fastest developing motorcycle markets in the world.
The timing is significant. 2027 will also see two Chinese manufacturers enter the FIM Motocross World Championship: ZXMOTO and KOVE. Chinese brands will now be part of the MXGP paddock, while Chinese fans get two chances to watch the world's best riders at home.
The new round in Ziyang also follows Infront Moto Racing's long-term strategy of going to Asia early and building the championship's presence in a region with outstanding growth. The round 18 will take place in Ziyang in the region of Sichuan on the 12 September 2027.
Full 2027 MXGP Schedule
FIM Motocross World Championship Schedule
2027 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Andalucia WMX and EMX125
Sunday, February 286:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Argentina Sunday, March 146:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Italy WMX
Sunday, March 286:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 46:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Spain EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 186:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) EMX1250 & EM250
Sunday, April 256:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of China Sunday, May 26:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, May 236:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of France EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, May 306:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 136:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Germany WMX & EMX125
Sunday, June 206:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 276:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic EMX65, EMX85, & EMX2T
Sunday, July 256:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) EMX250 & EMX Open
Sunday, August 16:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, August 156:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of The Netherlands WMX & EMX250
Sunday, August 226:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Turkiye WMX & EMX250
Sunday, September 56:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Ziyang Sunday, September 126:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Australia WMX
Sunday, September 196:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Switzerland Sunday, October 36:00 AM