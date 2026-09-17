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MXGP of Ziyang in China Added to 2027 MXGP Schedule in September

September 17, 2026, 9:30am
MXGP of Ziyang in China Added to 2027 MXGP Schedule in September
Ziyang, SC MXGP of ZiyangFIM Motocross World Championship

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MXGP DOUBLES UP IN CHINA AS ZIYANG JOINS THE 2027 CALENDAR

DARWIN (Australia) – Infront Moto Racing is proud to announce that the FIM Motocross World Championship will visit China twice in 2027. Ziyang, in Sichuan province, between Chengdu and Chongqing, the heart of China's "Moto Valley", will host the brand new MXGP of Ziyang in September 2027, alongside the established round in Shanghai. The second Chinese Grand Prix will take place on the 11th and 12th September 2027.

MXGP of Ziyang MXGP Schedule

This is a new milestone for the championship in China. For the first time in the history of MXGP, the country will host two Grands Prix in the same season. It also confirms the steady growth of motocross in China, one of the fastest developing motorcycle markets in the world.

The timing is significant. 2027 will also see two Chinese manufacturers enter the FIM Motocross World Championship: ZXMOTO and KOVE. Chinese brands will now be part of the MXGP paddock, while Chinese fans get two chances to watch the world's best riders at home.

The new round in Ziyang also follows Infront Moto Racing's long-term strategy of going to Asia early and building the championship's presence in a region with outstanding growth. The round 18 will take place in Ziyang in the region of Sichuan on the 12 September 2027.

Full 2027 MXGP Schedule

* all times

FIM Motocross World Championship Schedule

2027 MXGP Schedule

MXGP Schedule
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