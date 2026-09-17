MXGP of Ziyang in China Added to 2027 MXGP Schedule in September

This is a new milestone for the championship in China. For the first time in the history of MXGP, the country will host two Grands Prix in the same season. It also confirms the steady growth of motocross in China, one of the fastest developing motorcycle markets in the world.

The timing is significant. 2027 will also see two Chinese manufacturers enter the FIM Motocross World Championship: ZXMOTO and KOVE. Chinese brands will now be part of the MXGP paddock, while Chinese fans get two chances to watch the world's best riders at home.

The new round in Ziyang also follows Infront Moto Racing's long-term strategy of going to Asia early and building the championship's presence in a region with outstanding growth. The round 18 will take place in Ziyang in the region of Sichuan on the 12 September 2027.

Full 2027 MXGP Schedule