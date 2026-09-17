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Dean Wilson Out for Remainder of SMX Playoffs Following Mid-Week Practice Crash

September 17, 2026, 10:25am
Dean Wilson Out for Remainder of SMX Playoffs Following Mid-Week Practice Crash
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Unfortunately, Dean Wilson will be out for the remaining two rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs this weekend in Carson, California.

Wilson was in the Wild Card races in the SMX Playoffs as an unseeded rider but crashed and scored 11th in the Columbus SMX Playoff 1, missing the motos.

However, during a riding day this week, Wilson broke his shoulder when his chain derailed while practicing on Tuesday. This injury will sideline him for the final two SMX Playoff rounds, as well as some of the overseas races he was set to do over the next few weeks. 

Wilson posted on his Instagram:

"Scary day yesterday. Everything was going great at the track as I had a lap and a half left and I was done. Unfortunately my chain derailed after I tripled on a table top and sent over the bars violently. Broken shoulder & I have to say I’m lucky that’s all I did. Big shout to my boy @derekdrake__ for driving me to hospital. I see a specialist Friday for a time frame. Gutted as I felt like I was in a good spot & sitting 2nd in @fimwsx & was looking forward to @ausxsupercross . But we will see how it goes. Just wanna thank everyone for checking in on me. You’re all absolute legends. Sorry for the sh!t news but sometimes shit happens when you don’t expect it.

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