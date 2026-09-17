Adam Cianciarulo on Life After Racing, Broadcasting, and More

In an interview I conducted with Cianciarulo earlier this summer, he spoke about dedicating his life to the sport and just where else he might want to go with it, stating, “I’m just figuring out how I can contribute the best I can to the sport and the industry that I love so much. I have a lifetime worth of experience in the sport. I think I have a lot to offer there. It’s really just trying to figure out where exactly that fits in. I’m pretty busy these days.”

After reading this quote back to him, Cianciarulo weighed in on it all.

“Of course when you’re young and in the sport as a rider, it’s all about you,” he explained. “It’s all obviously about working hard and trying to perform and win championships and win races. I think one of the things I had looked forward to in retirement is that it’s a very selfish type of lifestyle as an athlete. You focused on yourself and the way that you feel and the way that you feel on the bike quite often. I think that shift for me has been instead of, ‘How can I promote myself or do these things for myself?’ I now look at it more from a standpoint of, ‘At the end of the day, when it’s all said and done and I’m at the end of my life, I just want to be able to say that I contributed to the industry and to the sport.’ I just want to have a small footnote in the sport’s history. I think my motivation is to see the sport continue to grow. It’s in a great spot right now. Like I said Eric, it’s just being more focused on the community over my own selfish desires.”

In any form of motorsport it can be argued that a racer must be selfish and self-centered to get the absolute best out of themselves and the racing effort around them.

“Oh! I mean absolutely,” pointed out Cianciarulo. “I think you can say the same thing about a lot of different motorsports. Really anything you do at a really high level, you do have to be selfish and everything just kind of revolves around you. Don’t get me wrong. I grew up like that, right? I mean I was good. Really young. I had all these opportunities and these things that people did for me. I think it’s just wanting to experience a different side of life, as well. It’s a bit of an adjustment when you stop racing and things don’t kind of revolve around you. I think it’s just embracing that instead of just trying to put yourself first in every situation. I get the most fulfillment out of being in service to other people.

“To me, racing is the best job in the world. It’s incredibly difficult and taxing, but it’s very rewarding because you’re always trying to get the absolute best out of yourself. When you put everything on the line like that and you work toward it, it’s a very simple way to live. I think the closest I get to those feelings now are before go we live on TV. It’s more excitement than nerves or pressure, but you always want to perform well on TV and represent the sport to the best of your ability.

“I definitely don’t take that lightly and I’m glad I get a little excited and a little nervous before we go on,” he continued. “That’s the kind of stuff that makes you feel alive. I try to take the same mindset that I had about racing. I didn’t want to just take the same mindset that I had about racing. I didn’t want to just coast along. I worked really hard my whole life and I wanted to apply the things that I’ve learned in racing and in life to what I’m doing now. I think if I was just kind of ghosting through it and not putting much effort into it, it probably wouldn’t be as fun, but I genuinely take it seriously to represent the sport and to try and give people the best information I can. That is my responsibility, so I take it seriously. I work really hard at it. We have an amazing crew. Everybody on Race Day Live. Justin Brayton…the crew I get to work with is awesome. Everybody just brings each other up. Everybody wants to work in an environment like that.”

An 11-year professional career, the 2019 AMA Pro Motocross 250 champion and a winner of 20 professional races, just what does Adam Cianciarulo think when he looks back over his jersey shoulder at his body of racing work?

“Honestly, it depends on the day Eric,” he said. “I think there are a lot of times where I can look at what I did and be very proud of what I did. I think the odds of winning a championship, winning races, riding for a factory team and making a lot of money in the sport is not high. I mean that is reserved for the elite. I’m glad I got to that level, but of course as a perfectionist and as someone that had a lot of talent on the motorcycle, there is a sense that I did leave things on the table due to some injuries and stuff like that. A lot of those things were outside of my control and I think we can all play that game sometimes when we have certain goals and we don’t reach them. At the end of the day, the life that I have right now, I’m so happy with what I’m doing that even some of those results that I wish I could go back and change, it’s a little easier to take because it’s put me in this exact position in my life and I’m very happy where I’m at. You know you always want more. Of course I wanted to win more races, but ultimately, I’m happy with my body of work. I’m happy with my attitude through it all and just always trying to be the best I could.”