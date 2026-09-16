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Weege Show Wednesday: Mudders Keep You Guessing | Haiden Deegan's Time Now?

September 16, 2026, 5:20pm
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Jason Weigandt covers the news of the week, with the Monster Energy SMX Playoffs coming off a mudder in Ohio—sorry not sorry—and Haiden Deegan threatening to reach some lofty heights. The mud makes those Ohio results hard to understand. Is Deegan about to win this title? Imagine the talk for the next three months if that happens? 

Weege Show Wednesday is brought to you by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing and Throttle Jockey.

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