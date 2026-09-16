Haiden Deegan is back at it AGAIN, but now at the first round of the 2026 SMX Playoffs! The weather in Columbus, Ohio turned the track into a greasy/rutty mess, but Deegan preserved leading to his first 450 win and overall...but simply did that by staying on two wheels and sending it over some of the doubles. And for this, Haiden Deegan is your SMX round 1 Save of the Day.

Film: Peacock

Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

Save of the Day is brought to you by MIPS, a world leader in helmet-based safety and the company behind the Mips® safety system, trusted by helmet brands across a wide range of applications — from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction work. Used by riders of all skill levels and found in helmets from many of the top brands on the market today. Spot the difference, look for the yellow dot, and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.