The first round of the SMX series went off in Columbus, Ohio and yeah, we all saw it. If you’re reading this and didn’t see it, go watch and come back. I’m betting if you are reading this though, you saw it.

And due to the weather, it wasn’t awesome. The mains were cut back, there was no practice on Saturday, and this is after Friday sessions were perfect, track was even dry and dusty! There’s not much to talk or type about when it comes to the race, it kind of is what it is right?

I've put my feelings on the SMX series out there already. There’s a lot of grumbling in the pits from the teams about this, as it hasn’t gone swimmingly, not the venues, not the schedule-whatever it is. It’s a long ass season. I know MX Sports gave up one race and I know Feld likes to say the Monster Cup used to be there but MEC was a month and a half after the last race so no one minded heading to Vegas for a casual weekend. This is really a long grind of 28 races, one weekend off and then three in a row. The crews are burnt out, this whole thing is expensive for them and the “WOW" factor has not been there. Being in St Louis' half empty dome last year, hot-ass Dallas Speedway the year before that or this year, a rain drenched 1970’s stadium in Columbus ain’t what we were told this series was going to be.

I know Feld can’t control the weather but when it rolls in and everyone already doesn’t really want to be there-well, things could get a bit heated as we saw with some of the team owners’/team managers getting suspended from the managers tower for the rest of the series due to negativity in the group text they’re all in.

The factory teams are getting paid to be there. Feld stepped up and paid the teams what they would normally pay the riders in bonuses to win, etc. and the teams can keep that money, but most of the teams are passing most of that money on to the riders, so they’re still out expenses to drive across the country. And that money is earned through results, so a smaller team that doesn't do well isn't getting a massive payday. So, yes, it’s great the riders and maybe some teams are getting paid but generally, this whole SMX thing is a suck of time/money and work. And it’s showing in the pits in some attitudes of some VIP’s as well.