4. Kenny’s Back... For Now

Columbus saw the return of the newly crowned 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Ken Roczen. For the first time in his Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki Team tenure, Roczen took the entire summer off, opting not to hop in for any one-off Pro Motocross appearances, but that did not seem to hinder his performance at all.

In true Ken Roczen fashion, he came out firing and finished the weekend second overall, vaulting himself from ninth to fourth in the championship standings. Roczen was the only rider to challenge Deegan all day, putting pressure on the rookie early in moto two. He eventually tipped over and lost the tow of Deegs but still finished with a comfortable gap over the rest of the field.

Shortly after clinching the supercross title, Kenny threw us a curveball, admitting that he was uncertain if he would return to defend the title in 2027. He came on the PulpMX Show Monday night and claims he is still unsure and just focused on getting through SMX.

“I am kind of just hoping that all this racing gets me back into feeling like I am in my element, ‘Let’s just keep going’ type thing”, Roczen explained. “I am taking a lot of things into consideration. I have never really had the #1 and actually represented it, right? And especially being on a Suzuki, and me, it sounds cool. I think the fans would love it, and Larry [Brooks] hasn’t been there all year, and he should be back for the whole thing next year.”

It seems more likely than not that Roczen will be back to defend his, but losing both Ken and Eli Tomac to retirement in the same year would be a massive loss to the sport.

5. Eli’s Farewell Tour

Speaking of retirement, Red Bull KTM’s Eli Tomac made his first appearance since announcing that he would be retiring from racing at the conclusion of SMX. Good on Feld for bringing Eli out last in opening ceremonies. They also brought a young boy named Eli, who went viral from a video of him crying after finding out about his hero’s retirement. They sent young Eli out on to greet Tomac on the podium. It was a cool moment and unique way to show appreciation for one of the best to ever do it before he says farewell.

In the pre-race press conference, Tomac talked about his mindset coming into SMX knowing that the end is near. “This is like, hey you got three races to just leave it all out there. Give it what you got. So, that is my plan.”

Unfortunately, things did not exactly go to plan for Tomac in Columbus, as he struggled mightily in the muddy conditions. He started in the back both motos and could only muster up 15-13 moto finishes on the day. For sure we will see a better version of Eli in drier conditions over the next couple weeks.