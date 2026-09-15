Rockwell Time Joins Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge at Major Sponsor

As part of this exciting partnership, every champion will receive an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge Rockwell Time watch—created especially for this event and unavailable anywhere else.

Fans who cannot attend the event in person will not have to miss any of the action. The Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge will be livestreamed free of charge on the RMG Sports YouTube channel.

Rockwell Time’s support will help elevate one of Pleasure Valley Raceway’s most exciting events, bringing together talented professional and amateur racers for an unforgettable weekend of competition.

Known for its bold style and strong connection to action sports, Rockwell Time is a perfect partner for the Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge. Its involvement will add even more excitement and exposure to an event that celebrates great racing, dedicated competitors and the motocross community.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Rockwell Time as a major sponsor,” said Pleasure Valley Raceway promoter Jeff Cernic. “Rockwell Time has a tremendous reputation within action sports, and its support will help us take the Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge to another level. The exclusive championship watches will give every champion something truly special to remember this event. We are proud to have Rockwell Time, Cleveland Brothers CAT Rental and MX6 Racing behind us.”

Additional event information—including the complete weekend schedule, professional purse, amateur classes and special activities—will be announced soon.

Pleasure Valley Raceway would like to thank Rockwell Time, Cleveland Brothers CAT Rental, MX6 Racing, Monster Energy, MXTIRE, Channel 199, TNT Fireworks, South of the Border and Himler Enterprises for their commitment to supporting motocross and helping make this event possible.

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at Pleasure Valley Raceway—or watch all the action live and free on YouTube through RMG Sports!

ROCKWELL TIME Travis Pastrana AMA FEATURED PRO-AM

Presented by Cleveland Brothers CAT Rental and MX6 Racing

AN OFFICIAL MOTOPLAYGROUND DIRTY 100 EVENT