While the first round of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs did not have any actual on-track penalties throughout the adjusted race day, there are some interesting notes from the post-race penalty report from Ohio.

As Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes covered in their post-race review podcast on Sunday, several team members/team personnel members had claimed there were "suspended" for Round Two of the SMX Playoffs due to their interactions in the team mangers' group text chat with the AMA officials and SMX League. While it seems a full-on suspension for this weekend will, in fact, not happen, five individuals will have limited access this weekend—and two of them next weekend at the SMX Finale as well.

This week's penalty report indicates that Jeremy Coker (Triumph), Jensen Hendler (Yamaha), Josh Wisenor (Ducati), and Larry Brooks and Dustin Pipes (both from Suzuki) all had "code of conduct violations" in Columbus. Coker and Hendler's access will be limited at both SMX Playoff races to finish off the year, whereas Wisenor, Brooks, and Pipes will only be limited this weekend.

The SMX League has a running group text chat with Team Managers. Weigandt and Matthes heard from Hendler and Coker regarding text messages used in that chat. We also know Wisenor was involved in the group chat. We're not sure exactly of Brooks or Pipes involvement.

The messages have not been released to the public but based on what Matthes and Weigandt heard, Wisenor, Coker and Hendler all made comments regarding the costs involved in racing a second moto in the mud at Columbus. According to the SMX League, the comments were "unprofessional" in manner, which brought upon said code of conduct violations and limited access. We have heard from the SMX League that the code of conduct violations are only due to the unprofessional manner of the conversation, not because of the actual opinions of the team staff within the conversation (essentially, it's okay for the team managers to state their opinions, but the comments must remain professional while doing so).

Here's the info from the Post-Event Penalty Report from the SMX League:

Credentialed Participant: Jeremy Coker Loss of Team Manager text group privilege, access to Team Manager Tower and Floor Access for 2 races due to Code of Conduct Violation. Jensen Hendler Loss of Team Manager text group privilege, access to Team Manager Tower and Floor Access for 2 races due to Code of Conduct Violation. Josh Wisenor Loss of Team Manager text group privilege, access to Team Manager Tower for 1 race due to Code of Conduct Violation. Larry Brooks Loss of Team Manager text group privilege, access to Team Manager Tower for 1 race due to Code of Conduct Violation. Dustin Pipes Loss of Team Manager text group privilege, access to Team Manager Tower for 1 race due to Code of Conduct Violation.

You can watch Weege, JT, and Matthes talk about this on the review podcast starting at the 1:16:45 mark below. Keep in mind the SMX League penalties had not been announced at the time of that show's recording.