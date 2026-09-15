While it is tough to compare mud races to one another, Johnson said his riding this time was his best ever in the unpredictable conditions.

"I would say this race, I actually rode the best in mud that I ever have," he said. "Foxborough was just complete survival. So there really wasn't racing. Me and Landen Gordon were going back and forth, but it was just one person would fall and one person would pass. It was just absolute complete survival. Philly was: You could jump a little bit and I feel like I was just a little bit too patient. I let the win get away from me. I still got a second, but I could have won if I would've been a little bit more aggressive, thinking it was more like Foxborough. And then this race is pretty similar to Philly as well. Me and Ryder [Malinoski] were jumping a ton of jumps, especially early on in the race. It was super gnarly. It was super tricky, but I wouldn't say it was as deep and as gnarly as Foxborough, per se."

Johnson spent this summer racing the Canadian Triple Crown Motocross Championship in order to get some professional racing experience, coming away with some race wins and podiums. Unfortunately, his title fight was cut short due to a crash and neck injury. That injury impacted him when the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch rolled around, but he still put his best foot forward. Now, he was able to add another win to add to his resume as he looks to finish this season strong.

"A ton," he said on what this does for his morale and confidence. "It's been pretty sweet. I'm on a five-race podium streak in the SMX Next class. It's been pretty cool and I'm trying to prove to the teams my worth and try to get a pro contract, so it's always good to get a win. Hopefully next weekend is the same. I felt really good today. This year kind of had a slight turn, because in Canada I was just starting to feel pretty good and I had a bike malfunction, hurt my neck pretty bad. That injury was lingering through the [MX Sports Scouting Moto] Combines and Loretta's, so it wasn't the results I necessarily wanted, but I think we're getting back to a better spot."