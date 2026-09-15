Fox Racing Introduces All-New MX27 Racewear Collection
FOX RACING INTRODUCES ALL-NEW MX27 RACEWEAR COLLECTION ‘BY THE ORIGINAL’
The Brand New 360 Chassis and Updated 180 Racewear Inspires Performance Across the Board
Irvine, CA (September 15, 2026) – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, introduces the all-new MX27 Racewear Collection that redefines performance and style for a broader range of riders and abilities. Designed and developed by the ‘Original Racewear’ company founded in American Motocross, the MX27 Collection includes a brand-new 360 chassis and updated 180 fit, both designed with new materials that inspire performance across the board. The all-new MX27 Racewear Collection is available on www.foxracing.com/moto-gear-kits and at participating dealers and channels globally.
With new Flexair poised to push the boundaries of mobility in 2027 (MX28), 360 Racewear is a new choice alongside the most sought-after chassis in the paddock. Preferred by pros Ken Roczen, Kay de Wolf, and others, the redesigned 360 chassis now offers an updated athletic fit sitting right between Flexair (slim fit) and 180 (relaxed fit). The pant takes it cues from Flexair, including the rear yoke and 4-way stretch fabric. Combined with the increase rise in the pant and the new, lightweight fit of the jersey, 360 Racewear is a new choice for the racer – pros, amateurs, and vet riders alike. Watch 360 Product Education to learn more about 360 jerseys and pants.
As ‘the most recognized gear in motocross’, the all-new 180 Racewear redefines entry-level performance and style to fit the broadest range of riders and abilities. The biggest change to 180 Racewear comes in features designed to keep the pant up high and jersey tucked in. This is achieved by an increased rise in the pant; grading to fit extended sizes; and added stretch in the hips and thighs. The jersey is constructed using a soft and lightweight polyester with vented mesh paneling on the sides to increase airflow. Best of all, the chassis now boasts a modernized, relaxed fit with extended sizes up to 3XL in jerseys and 44 in pants. Watch 180 Product Education to learn more about 180 jerseys and pants.
Visit www.foxracing.com/moto to shop new MX27 race graphics across helmets, goggles, jerseys, pants, boots, and more. For exclusive information on Fox Racing including the product availability date for 360 Racewear, follow @foxmoto on Instagram, Fox Racing’s YouTube channel, and subscribe to the Fox Podium Club to earn points and exclusive rewards.
About Fox Racing
For over five decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain bike gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world. www.foxracing.com