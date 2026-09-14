Watch: MXGP of China Race Highlights
September 14, 2026, 8:00am
Watch the race highlights from the MXGP of China, round 18 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).
Camden McLellan took the MX2 overall win as Jeffrey Herlings took the MXGP overall win.
Guillem Farres (MX2 points leader) and McLellan (P2 in the standings), are the only two riders mathematically still able to win the championship as Sacha Coenen and the remainder of the field have been eliminated. So, the MX2 title fight will go down to the final round in Australia on September 20.
Herlings has already clinched the MXGP title.
Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of China - MX2September 13, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Camden McLellan
|1 - 2
|Triumph
|2
|Guillem Farres
|4 - 1
|Triumph
|3
|Liam Everts
|3 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|2 - 8
|KTM
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
MXGP
MXGP of China - MXGPSeptember 13, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tom Vialle
|3 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|6 - 4
|Ducati
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|859
|2
|Camden McLellan
|811
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|775
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|768
|5
|Liam Everts
|742
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|915
|2
|Romain Febvre
|752
|3
|Tim Gajser
|659
|4
|Tom Vialle
|593
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|592