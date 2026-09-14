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Watch: MXGP of China Race Highlights

September 14, 2026, 8:00am
Shanghai, China MXGP of ChinaFIM Motocross World Championship

Watch the race highlights from the MXGP of China, round 18 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

Camden McLellan took the MX2 overall win as Jeffrey Herlings took the MXGP overall win.

Guillem Farres (MX2 points leader) and McLellan (P2 in the standings), are the only two riders mathematically still able to win the championship as Sacha Coenen and the remainder of the field have been eliminated. So, the MX2 title fight will go down to the final round in Australia on September 20.

Herlings has already clinched the MXGP title.

Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of China - MX2

September 13, 2026
Shanghai
Shanghai, China China
Rider Motos Bike
1 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 1 - 2 Triumph
2 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 4 - 1 Triumph
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 3 Husqvarna
4 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 8 KTM
5 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 7 - 4 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of China - MXGP

September 13, 2026
Shanghai
Shanghai, China China
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 3 - 3 Honda
4 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 6 - 4 Ducati
5 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 5 - 5 Kawasaki
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 859
2Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 811
3Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 775
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 768
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 742
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 915
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 752
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 659
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 593
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 592
Full Standings
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