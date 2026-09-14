Watch the race highlights from the MXGP of China, round 18 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

Camden McLellan took the MX2 overall win as Jeffrey Herlings took the MXGP overall win.

Guillem Farres (MX2 points leader) and McLellan (P2 in the standings), are the only two riders mathematically still able to win the championship as Sacha Coenen and the remainder of the field have been eliminated. So, the MX2 title fight will go down to the final round in Australia on September 20.

Herlings has already clinched the MXGP title.

Overall Results