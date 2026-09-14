Watch: 250SMX, 450SMX, and SMX Next Video Highlights from Columbus SMX Playoff 1
Watch the video highlights from the Ironman National finale for the Columbus SMX Playoff 1 race.
In the 250SMX Class, Levi Kitchen (2-2) took the overall win (remember, Olympic scoring), as Daxton Bennick (1-3) and Ryder DiFrancesco (3-4) rounded out the podium. Cole Davies finished 22-1 for tenth overall after a bike problem (a rock stuck in his rear brake) caused a DNF in the first moto. Kitchen now takes the championship lead.
In the 450SMX Class, Haiden Deegan went 1-1 for his first 450 overall win of his career. Ken Roczen (2-2) and Jorge Prado (3-4) rounded out the overall podium. Championship leader Hunter Lawrence finished 21-8 for 15th overall following crashes in both motos. Now, Jorge Prado leaves the first playoff race with the points lead!
Results
SMX Playoff 1 - 250SMXSeptember 12, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|1 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|6 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250
SMX Playoff 1 - 450SMXSeptember 12, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|3 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|9 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|8 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
SMX Playoff 1 - SMX NextSeptember 12, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kade Johnson
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Vincent Wey
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|McKayden Fitch
|Elbert, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|541
|47
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|490
|40
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|638
|37
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|302
|34
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|402
|33
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|590
|42
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|40
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|579
|38
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|34
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|444
|33