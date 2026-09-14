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Watch: 250SMX, 450SMX, and SMX Next Video Highlights from Columbus SMX Playoff 1

September 14, 2026, 10:00am
Watch: 250SMX, 450SMX, and SMX Next Video Highlights from Columbus SMX Playoff 1
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Watch the video highlights from the Ironman National finale for the Columbus SMX Playoff 1 race.

In the 250SMX Class, Levi Kitchen (2-2) took the overall win (remember, Olympic scoring), as Daxton Bennick (1-3) and Ryder DiFrancesco (3-4) rounded out the podium. Cole Davies finished 22-1 for tenth overall after a bike problem (a rock stuck in his rear brake) caused a DNF in the first moto. Kitchen now takes the championship lead.

In the 450SMX Class, Haiden Deegan went 1-1 for his first 450 overall win of his career. Ken Roczen (2-2) and Jorge Prado (3-4) rounded out the overall podium. Championship leader Hunter Lawrence finished 21-8 for 15th overall following crashes in both motos. Now, Jorge Prado leaves the first playoff race with the points lead!

Watch the highlights below.

Results

SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 1 - 250SMX

September 12, 2026
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
2 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 1 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 3 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 6 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 1 - 450SMX

September 12, 2026
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 2 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 3 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 9 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 8 - 5 Honda CRF450R
Full Results
SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 1 - SMX Next

September 12, 2026
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Championship Standings

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 47
2Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 40
3Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 638 37
4Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 34
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 402 33
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 590 42
2Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404 40
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 579 38
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 34
5Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 444 33
Full Standings
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