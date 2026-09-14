Watch the video highlights from the Ironman National finale for the Columbus SMX Playoff 1 race.

In the 250SMX Class, Levi Kitchen (2-2) took the overall win (remember, Olympic scoring), as Daxton Bennick (1-3) and Ryder DiFrancesco (3-4) rounded out the podium. Cole Davies finished 22-1 for tenth overall after a bike problem (a rock stuck in his rear brake) caused a DNF in the first moto. Kitchen now takes the championship lead.

In the 450SMX Class, Haiden Deegan went 1-1 for his first 450 overall win of his career. Ken Roczen (2-2) and Jorge Prado (3-4) rounded out the overall podium. Championship leader Hunter Lawrence finished 21-8 for 15th overall following crashes in both motos. Now, Jorge Prado leaves the first playoff race with the points lead!

Watch the highlights below.