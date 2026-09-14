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Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 14, 2026, 8:30am
Shanghai, China MXGP of ChinaFIM Motocross World Championship

Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Playoff 1 - Historic Crew Stadium - Columbus, Ohio

SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 1 - 250SMX

September 12, 2026
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
2 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 1 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 3 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 6 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
6 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 5 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 9 - 5 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
8 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 7 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 10 - 11 Kawasaki KX250
10 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 22 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)
    Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) Align Media
  • Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)
    Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) Align Media
SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 1 - 450SMX

September 12, 2026
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 2 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 3 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 9 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy 		Thomasville, GA United States 8 - 5 Honda CRF450R
6 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 4 - 9 Ducati Desmo 450MX
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 10 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
8 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 13 - 7 Beta 450 RX
9 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 12 - 11 Triumph TF 450-X
10 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 7 - 16 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
  • Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
    Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
  • Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
    Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 1 - SMX Next Main Event

September 12, 2026
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson 8:52.935 1:18.001 Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman 9:03.632 10.698 1:20.665 Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey 9:17.088 13.456 1:20.560 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 9:19.800 2.712 1:23.656 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch 9:22.839 3.040 1:25.254 Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
6 Jace Williams Jace Williams 9:39.511 16.672 1:26.253 Groveland, FL United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
7 Gabriel Andrigo Gabriel Andrigo 9:42.141 2.630 1:23.897 Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
8 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner 9:45.236 3.095 1:25.244 Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Nate Freehill Nate Freehill 9:50.501 5.265 1:26.268 Rescue, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
10 Max Shane Max Shane 9:53.358 2.858 1:25.805 San Jacinto, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
  • Kade Johnson (Kawasaki)
    Kade Johnson (Kawasaki) Align Media
  • SMX Next podium.
    SMX Next podium. Align Media

Standings After Round 29 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 47
2Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 40
3Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 638 37
4Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 34
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 402 33
6Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 316 25
7Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 218 23
8Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 324 23
9Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 206 22
10Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369 21
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 590 42
2Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404 40
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 579 38
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 34
5Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 444 33
6Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 820 32
7Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 438 28
8Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 258 22
9Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 396 22
10Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 259 21
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 18 (of 19) - MXGP of China

MXGP

MXGP of China - MX2

September 13, 2026
Shanghai
Shanghai, China China
Rider Motos Bike
1 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 1 - 2 Triumph
2 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 4 - 1 Triumph
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 3 Husqvarna
4 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 8 KTM
5 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 7 - 4 Yamaha
6 Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 6 - 5 Kawasaki
7 Byron Dennis Byron Dennis Australia 8 - 7 KTM
8 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 11 - 6 Yamaha
9 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 10 - 9 Ducati
10 Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France 9 - 10 Honda
Full Results
Camden McLellan
Camden McLellan MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings clinched the 2026 MXGP title.

MXGP

MXGP of China - MXGP

September 13, 2026
Shanghai
Shanghai, China China
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 3 - 3 Honda
4 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 6 - 4 Ducati
5 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 5 - 5 Kawasaki
6 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 4 - 7 KTM
7 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 9 - 6 KTM
8 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 7 - 8 KTM
9 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 8 - 9 Beta
10 Dylan Walsh Dylan Walsh United Kingdom 10 - 10 KTM
Full Results
Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings MXGP

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 859
2Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 811
3Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 775
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 768
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 742
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 644
7Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 528
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 414
9Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 401
10Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 353
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 915
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 752
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 659
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 593
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 592
6Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 523
8Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 449
9Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 428
10Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 400
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 166
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 154
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 141
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 102
8Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 102
9Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 99
10Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 205
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 196
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 196
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 173
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 132
6Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 109
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 104
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 224
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 224
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 219
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 136
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 126
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 91
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

American National Enduro

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Cole Davies (Yamaha)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)Women’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan Rempel (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)WMX
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Trystan Hart (KTM)AMA National Hard Enduro ChampionshipPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

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