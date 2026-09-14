Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
SMX Playoff 1 - Historic Crew Stadium - Columbus, Ohio
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1 - 250SMXSeptember 12, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|1 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|6 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|5 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|9 - 5
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|8
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|7 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|10 - 11
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|22 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1 - 450SMXSeptember 12, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|3 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|9 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|8 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|4 - 9
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|10 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|13 - 7
|Beta 450 RX
|9
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|12 - 11
|Triumph TF 450-X
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|7 - 16
|Kawasaki KX450SR
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1 - SMX Next Main EventSeptember 12, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kade Johnson
|8:52.935
|1:18.001
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Wyatt Thurman
|9:03.632
|10.698
|1:20.665
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Vincent Wey
|9:17.088
|13.456
|1:20.560
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Landon Gibson
|9:19.800
|2.712
|1:23.656
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|McKayden Fitch
|9:22.839
|3.040
|1:25.254
|Elbert, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Jace Williams
|9:39.511
|16.672
|1:26.253
|Groveland, FL
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|7
|Gabriel Andrigo
|9:42.141
|2.630
|1:23.897
|Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Jesson Turner
|9:45.236
|3.095
|1:25.244
|Lockesburg, AR
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Nate Freehill
|9:50.501
|5.265
|1:26.268
|Rescue, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Max Shane
|9:53.358
|2.858
|1:25.805
|San Jacinto, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Standings After Round 29 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|541
|47
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|490
|40
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|638
|37
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|302
|34
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|402
|33
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|316
|25
|7
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|218
|23
|8
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|324
|23
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|206
|22
|10
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|21
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|590
|42
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|40
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|579
|38
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|34
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|444
|33
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|820
|32
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|438
|28
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|258
|22
|9
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|396
|22
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|259
|21
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 18 (of 19) - MXGP of China
MXGP
MXGP of China - MX2September 13, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Camden McLellan
|1 - 2
|Triumph
|2
|Guillem Farres
|4 - 1
|Triumph
|3
|Liam Everts
|3 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|2 - 8
|KTM
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Kay Karssemakers
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki
|7
|Byron Dennis
|8 - 7
|KTM
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|11 - 6
|Yamaha
|9
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|10 - 9
|Ducati
|10
|Maxime Grau
|9 - 10
|Honda
Jeffrey Herlings clinched the 2026 MXGP title.
MXGP
MXGP of China - MXGPSeptember 13, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tom Vialle
|3 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|6 - 4
|Ducati
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki
|6
|Jan Pancar
|4 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|9 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|7 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Jago Geerts
|8 - 9
|Beta
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|10 - 10
|KTM
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|859
|2
|Camden McLellan
|811
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|775
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|768
|5
|Liam Everts
|742
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|644
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|528
|8
|Valerio Lata
|414
|9
|Julius Mikula
|401
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|353
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|915
|2
|Romain Febvre
|752
|3
|Tim Gajser
|659
|4
|Tom Vialle
|593
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|592
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|566
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|523
|8
|Maxime Renaux
|449
|9
|Kay de Wolf
|428
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|400
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|166
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|154
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|141
|6
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|106
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|102
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|102
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|99
|10
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|91
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|205
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|196
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|196
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|173
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|132
|6
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|109
|7
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|104
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|224
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|224
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|219
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|136
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|126
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116
|7
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|91
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|77
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|54
American National Enduro
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 7
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|Jeffrey Herlings (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Rempel (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|WMX
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Trystan Hart (KTM)
|AMA National Hard Enduro Championship
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class