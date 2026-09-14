Roczen, Vohland, Albrecht and More on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The first round of SMX has kicked off and with it, the Pulpmx Show presented by Motosport.com, DeCal Works and Fly Racing will recap it tonight. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in half of the award winning LVK Show, Lewis Phillips, to help break everything down and more.

Ken Roczen made his return to racing this weekend with 2-2 finishes in the mud and rode pretty well despite a fall. We’ll have the #94 on the line to tell us about that, what he’s been doing all summer and more.

Max Vohland ripped off a good finish in Charlotte coming from the back both main events. He’s been off a while with an injury so we’ll talk to Max about that, how to ride a track like that and more.

Jeremy Albrecht took over a new role at the AMA and when we had him on last time, he said to get him back on after a while to judge how it’s going. So we’ll talk to Jeremy tonight about the rules, enforcements and infractions we’ve seen throughout the year.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. We also have the Beta USA IDK man.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

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From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing