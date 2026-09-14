After winning the final round of Pro Motocross at Ironman, Jorge Prado came into the first SMX Playoff round full of confidence. After going 3-4 for third overall in the mud, Prado leaves Columbus with the SMX points lead. His very first time leading the points here in the US means Prado was all smiles at the post-race press conference after a very muddy day in Ohio.

“I can't be in a better spot, leading the SMX championship. So yes, hopefully I can bring this through the last round. I finished the outdoor season very strong, and hopefully we can end strong also the SuperMotocross season.” Jorge continued, “I think it's kind of crazy to be leading right now the SMX points. But also, the racing was very good for me today. The improvement of getting even lapped twice in a mud supercross race this year to finishing on the podium, it's amazing. So, I'm very happy about the improvement and I'm really looking forward to the next rounds.”

After a lackluster 2025 season, Prado has had a steep learning curve in 2026, finding his groove. Considering he did not even race the SMX Playoffs last year, and as he said, his struggled in the mud in supercross earlier this year, third at the opening round is great. But it also did not come easy, for any of the riders, with the amount of rain that came down and the changes to the schedule. Eventually they had to cancel all practice sessions, which meant the first-time riders hit the track on Saturday was for the main event!