Geerts passed Walsh at about the same time to claim eighth, which he held to the flag ahead of Adamo, who got back past the British-born New Zealander on lap nine.

While Herlings built his lead over the two chasing Frenchmen, Seewer was a lonely fourth while Pancar hunted down Jonass, passing the Latvian for fifth on lap ten! A further lap later, and suddenly the Swiss rider made a small mistake to drop to seventh behind Vlaanderen! This put Pancar into fourth, his best finish in MXGP for over a year! Jonass, Vlaanderen, and Seewer would stay in fifth to seventh positions.

On lap 14, Febvre put in an extra charge, and Vialle felt the pressure enough to run wide in a left-handed hairpin, giving his compatriot an easy pass into second place! From there, Herlings managed his advantage until Febvre backed it off in the closing laps, leaving an eight-second gap between the leading pair at the finish.

It looked like Vialle had repeated his Holeshot for race two, but Herlings made a savage cut to dart across the Fox Holeshot Award line millimetres ahead of his teammate! This puts the Honda HRC Petronas men just one award apart at the top of this year’s contest, with two more opportunities left to go! Behind them, Febvre was snapping at their heels from the outset, while Vlaanderen and Seewer went elbow-to-elbow for fourth until turn four, when the Ducati man forced the Swiss veteran to back off, allowing Adamo through into fifth, until he was passed by Pancar!

The Slovenian then clipped Vlaanderen’s back wheel in a left-hander, and went to ground! Jonass took the opportunity to move into fifth ahead of Seewer as Adamo got held up by Pancar’s machine. Jan himself got up quickly enough to hold tenth behind Geerts and Walsh, and he passed the New Zealander on the following lap.

Febvre was onto the back wheel of Vialle, and the younger Frenchman landed slightly off-track on lap four, just about holding onto second while Herlings began to ease away slightly. On the same lap, Adamo managed to restore factory pride by passing Seewer for sixth and staying in the position of top KTM. Later on, Pancar surprised the Swiss rider with an inside line that led to a slight collision, but both men stayed up and Pancar had got to seventh, good enough to go one better than his Türkiye result and claim sixth overall, his best of the year! Seewer’s eighth would leave him there overall behind Adamo, while Geerts and Walsh would take ninth and tenth in both race two and the overall verdict.

Febvre had managed to close in on Vialle by lap eight, and passed him on the inside in a left-handed corner, as Vialle then got it wrong over another jump and ran briefly off-track again, effectively ending his challenge for second. Vlaanderen and Jonass held station in fourth and fifth, giving them those positions overall as well. It was the Ducati man’s equal best result of the year, while Jonass has the chance of catching the absent Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Kay de Wolf for ninth in the Championship in the final round.

Talking about catching, Febvre did exactly that on Herlings in the final few laps, visibly pushing to end the Dutchman’s streak and finally get a Sunday win with that #1 plate! He got the gap to just under a second as Herlings responded, but then the Frenchman got a jump all wrong and nearly went over the handlebars! Finally throwing in the towel, he settled for his 101st career podium instead. Vialle’s third overall put him one point ahead of Adamo in their battle for fourth in the Championship, as they have both passed the total of the absent Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Lucas Coenen. They are also battling for the position of top rookie in this year’s MXGP class.

Herlings has kept his streak going, now up to 38 sessions of practice and racing, as he registers his 124th career GP victory as well as his 235th race win. The crazy numbers keep mounting up for “The Bullet” and there is still one more round to go!

Jeffrey Herlings: "Both races I had a bit of an issue with the humidity, with the sweating and the goggles fogging up. That is why I pulled away at the beginning and then I was struggling a bit. Normally I never have a problem with it, it is just because it is extremely humid here in China. I managed to do enough in both races, mainly the second one, to win. Romain rode really good, I think it is one of his best races all year. We had a very dominant performance with Honda HRC Petronas all year and we got out of the starts really, really good. They give me a good bike and they are working extremely hard, so it was a great weekend once again and I am looking forward to Australia."

Romain Febvre: "On the last lap I was not that far from Jeffrey, but after the wave in the middle we turned right into a small tabletop, and I cross-rutted on the take-off, took a kick and went sideways on the front. I did not make any mistake all weekend and that was the only one, so it was quite scary and I just held it to the finish. I did not change anything in my training, it is just the start. Today I was on the inside in second and I could cut the turn, and when you are with the guys at the front it is so much easier. I always performed good in hot conditions, so I felt good all weekend and I kept pushing until the end."

Tom Vialle: "I had a small crash in the warm up, nothing crazy. I bit my tongue pretty bad and opened it a little bit on the outside of my jaw, so I need to go to the hospital to put some stitches in. The first race was pretty good, I had a good flow. In the second one I only did 15 or 17 minutes and then I got just really empty, my body was really tired. I could not really eat today because of my tongue, so I felt a little bit tired and empty. It is still nice to be up here on the bo. We are going to try to recover this week and be a bit more fit for Australia, and we still have one more chance to beat Jeffrey."