More Details on Jett Lawrence's Latest Ankle Surgery

Jett Lawrence is out of this year's SMX Playoffs and World Championship due to another ankle surgery, which took place last week. This weekend at the race we were able to learn more about that surgery after chatting with Jett's father, Darren, and trainer Johnny O'Mara.

Jett's social media post last week showed a bunch of hardware sitting on a table, and that's what he had removed from the ankle. After Jett broke his talus back in December, that hardware was installed and was supposed to stay in forever. At Ironman, though, he was experiencing a lot of pain. He got the ankle checked in the days after the race, and it turned out a screw was backing out, and also some scar tissue was catching on a ligament.