Hunter Lawrence After SMX Playoff 1: "I’m shaking off the championship hangover, and going to get back to my winning ways next weekend at round 2"
The Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff opener over the weekend was tough for everyone involved. From the riders, to the teams, to the SMX Track Crew, working industry members, etc.
On track and on the results page, it was a tough weekend all around for the Honda HRC Progressive team. Hunter Lawrence, the 450SMX championship leader entering the day, had an early crash in the first moto and got lapped twice en route to a 21st place finish. He had crashes in the second moto too, but he never gave up. Late in the second moto, he came from 17th (fifth lap) and was still 15th on the seventh lap of the race but managed to climb to eighth place by the checkered flag of the 11-lap race. That charge helped him in the overall results some as he came through 15th overall instead of what could have been outside of the top 20 overall on the day. Yes, he gives up the championship lead, but he only sits ten points back of Jorge Prado with double points this weekend and triple points at the finale.
As for the 250SMX squad, both Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas had plans of being podium finishers this weekend but ended up on the ground too much themselves, too. Hymas' 9-5 finishes for seventh overall were the better of the two, as Shimoda's 12-13 finishes were 13th overall. Hymas sits fifth in the standings now (he came into the playoffs as the fourth seed) as Shimoda sits 13th (he was the 11th seed). Again, double and triple points at these next two races so they have more than a chance at this title—if things go well at the second race to keep them both in it. Shimoda won the second and third playoff rounds last year en route to the 250SMX title.
Team Manager Honda HRC Progressive Lars Lindstrom pointed out two things in today's post-race release from the team: 1) they are taking the positive that this happened at the single-point round and 2) they need to work on their mud skills.
Here are the quotes from the press release:
Hunter Lawrence | 21-8 for 15th overall in 450SMX
“So glad the championship isn’t decided on the first round—I’ve struggled at first SMX rounds in years prior, but nothing like this! I’m shaking off the championship hangover, and going to get back to my winning ways next weekend at round 2.”
Jo Shimoda | 12-13 for 13th overall in 250SMX
“It’s been a while since the last time I raced, so it’s good to be back at the races. My shoulder isn’t quite 100%, but it’s good enough to ride. I think I could’ve managed the conditions a lot better today, I just fell too many times. I’m looking forward to making up for it next weekend.”
Chance Hymas | 9-5 for 7th overall in 250SMX
“The first playoff of the year wasn’t ideal with the mud, but I came out with a decent result. I’m looking forward to the next couple rounds, with next weekend paying double points.”
Lars Lindstrom | Team Manager Honda HRC Progressive
“This was a tough weekend for us, no doubt about that. If we were going to have a tough weekend, the first playoff race is the one that you want to have it, with single points compared to the next two having double and then triple, respectively. We need to do some serious work as a team on our SX mud racing; we’re nowhere near where we need to be, and that will be a focus going into the 2027 season. I have no doubt that we’ll recover next weekend; hopefully we’re able to get back into the fight to retain our SMX titles.”
450SMX Championship Top Five
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|590
|42
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|40
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|579
|38
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|34
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|444
|33
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|820
|32
250SMX Championship With Leader, Hymas, and Shimoda's Positions
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|541
|47
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|402
|33
|13
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|294
|19